Concrete Architecture: 20 Outstanding Projects in Mexico

Save this picture! Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Azulik

+ 23

Concrete, a material commonly used in the construction industry, is made of a binder combined with aggregates (or gravels), water, and certain additives. Its origins reach back as far as Ancient Egypt, when the construction of large structures created the need for a new kind of material: one which was liquid, featured properties of natural stones, could be molded, and communicated a sense of nobility and grandeur.

Although Ancient Egypt marked the first use of this new mixture, many other civilizations dedicated themselves to exploring it through different materials and processes. One notable example includes the pre-Hispanic civilizations of Mexico, where concrete structures proved to have exceptional durability in surviving over 1500 years of severe weather conditions. Even now, they remain significantly more resistant to modern conditions than many contemporary materials. While at first, the primary mixtures manufactured in this area were stucco, mortar, and concrete (which were used as fillers or algomerants in the buildings of numerous civilizations), they eventually evolved to become one of the main materials used in the construction industry, both for structural purposes and for final details.

Today, concrete continues to be explored by contemporary architects who explore how this material contrasts or compliments wood in spaces like the sea, the beach, the desert, and even the jungle, as is the case with the IK LAB and Azulik Gallery in Tulum. Another project, the Michel Rojkind Boca Forum, embraces the material to create a brutalist work that faces the Gulf of Mexico, while the Reforma Tower rises 246m in a wall of raw concrete. Inspired by unconventional works like these, we now present a compilation of projects that explore concrete's many possibilities throughout different scales and latitudes of Mexico. Read on for the full list.

Save this picture! Xaman Tulum / Estudio Atemporal. Image © Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Save this picture! Zicatela / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Galería IK LAB / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Galería IK LAB

Save this picture! Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller. Image © Adrián Llaguno / Documentación Arquitectónica y The Raws

Save this picture! Casa Wabi / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! Casa Cal / BAAQ'. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! Casa Candelaria / Cherem arquitectos. Image © Enrique Macías

Save this picture! Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Azulik Uh May / Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel. Image Cortesía de Azulik

Save this picture! Casa Gabriela / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Save this picture! Casa Melani / BIOSARQS + Hábitat para la Humanidad México + ONG Cuidemos.org. Image © Fabio Chacón

Save this picture! Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Casa Sierra Fría / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Casa deLunna / REIMS 502. Image © Ricardo Janet

Save this picture! Casa Orgánica / Javier Senosiain. Image Cortesía de Javier Senosian

Save this picture! Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © Arturo Arrieta

Save this picture! Casa 2I4E / P+0 Architecture + David Pedroza Castañeda. Image © FCH Fotografía

Save this picture! Casa AT / HRBT. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Río / graciastudio. Image © Onnis Luque