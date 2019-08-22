Foster + Partners Breaks Ground on New Residential Tower in the Philippines

Save this picture! The Estate Makati. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners have broken on a new residential tower in the Philippines. Called The Estate Makati, the project is located in the heart of Manila’s Makati Central Business District, and marks the practice’s first project in the Philippines. The 54-story tower is made to embody a unique approach to residential living, creating expansive, flexible homes in the sky that combine landscaping with panoramic views of the city.

Situated on the last undeveloped site along the famous Ayala Avenue, the new tower combines the energy of Ayala Avenue with and the quiet calm of Urdaneta Village to create a new residential experience. Luke Fox, Head of Studio and Senior Executive Partner, who is leading the project said: “Capitalizing on its unique location, we have designed a cantilevered, column-free structure to provide flexible loft-like spaces that respond to different needs of the residents. Set against the backdrop of panoramic views of the city, the entire experience has been designed as a journey – from the moment the residents enter the site through to the flow of spaces in every apartment. We are delighted to be working with the SMDC and Federal Land on this innovative project and look forward to delivering a new approach to residential living in the Philippines."

Save this picture! The Estate Makati. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The design aims to transport residents into an oasis of calm. The ground floor lobby is designed as a ‘living room’, with a sequence of interlinked and secluded pocket spaces overlooking bodies of water for residents and guests to enjoy. Four banks of private lifts take residents directly into the heart of their apartments, each occupying a single quadrant of the cruciform plan. The living spaces are arranged radially so every apartment is a corner unit with 180-degree views of the city.

The building incorporates the concept of an ‘inhabited façade’, where the building’s skin is treated as a three-dimensional space, which allows the residents to literally move into the outer skin of the building. Bath tubs, desk spaces or day beds have been integrated with the specially designed bay windows that allow privacy while permitting natural light and framed views. The façade features deep horizontal fins that provide shade and allow for natural ventilation.

Save this picture! The Estate Makati. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The building structure is designed flexibly to accommodate the changing lifestyles of the residents, with a floor-to-ceiling height of up to 4.6 meters. It features double slabs that carry the services in the void between the top and bottom surface. The building is entirely column-free due to the unique core and cantilevered beam design concealed within the double slab, which enhances the flexibility of the layouts. The notion of flexibility carries through to the spatial layouts of the apartments – multiple units can be connected on every level to form full-floor apartments.

News via Foster + Partners