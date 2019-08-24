Dallas Apartment / Olson Kundig

+ 17

Design Team (Olson Kundig) Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Megan Zimmerman, LEED® AP BD+C, Project Architect; Laina Navarro, Interior Design

Structural Engineer L.A. Fuess Partners

Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Engineer Blum Consulting Engineers

Consultants Studio Lumina, Lighting Design; Sparling/Stantec, Acoustic Engineer; KB Architectural Ser-vices Inc., Gizmo Design; Facility Performance Associates, Energy Inspector

Collaborators Construction Zone International, General Contractor; Emily Summers Design Associates, Interior Design

Area 8,590 ft2 interior conditioned + 280 ft2 exterior patio

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

“An exciting challenge for me was bringing the tectonic spirit of my work to this sophisticated, refined residence in an urban center.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal Perched high above downtown Dallas, this 8,870-square-foot apartment occupies the eighteenth floor of the Museum Tower building, where intimate rooms and corridors in the center of the oval-shaped apartment radiate out to open spaces and views on the perimeter. The space functions as a private urban refuge as well as a gathering place for family and friends.

Organized around a central service core and two parallel circulation corridors, the master bedroom, and family bedrooms occupy the north side of the apartment while guest bedrooms occupy the south. An office and kitchenette are contained on the east end, and an open living, dining, and kitchen area are on the west end. Here, a blackened steel wall raises into the ceiling via a hand-cranked wheel to reveal a red-accented, jewel-box bar.

A custom swing-arm TV pivot gizmo transforms the living area from intimate family gatherings to large game day events. Walnut casework, dark bronze window mullions and black terrazzo floors along with hardware and lighting from the Tom Kundig Collection complete the industrial aesthetic, creating an interior refuge against the exposure of full-surround window walls.

“There’s a real yin and yang experience of Dallas in this apartment – the big open, prospect view of the city is balanced with intimate rooms and passageways towards the inside of the floorplate.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal