Dallas Apartment / Olson Kundig

  24 August, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Dallas Apartment / Olson Kundig
Dallas Apartment / Olson Kundig, © Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

  • Design Team (Olson Kundig)

    Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Megan Zimmerman, LEED® AP BD+C, Project Architect; Laina Navarro, Interior Design

  • Structural Engineer

    L.A. Fuess Partners

  • Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Engineer

    Blum Consulting Engineers

  • Consultants

    Studio Lumina, Lighting Design; Sparling/Stantec, Acoustic Engineer; KB Architectural Ser-vices Inc., Gizmo Design; Facility Performance Associates, Energy Inspector

  • Collaborators

    Construction Zone International, General Contractor; Emily Summers Design Associates, Interior Design

  • Area

    8,590 ft2 interior conditioned + 280 ft2 exterior patio
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

“An exciting challenge for me was bringing the tectonic spirit of my work to this sophisticated, refined residence in an urban center.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal Perched high above downtown Dallas, this 8,870-square-foot apartment occupies the eighteenth floor of the Museum Tower building, where intimate rooms and corridors in the center of the oval-shaped apartment radiate out to open spaces and views on the perimeter. The space functions as a private urban refuge as well as a gathering place for family and friends.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
Plan
Plan
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Organized around a central service core and two parallel circulation corridors, the master bedroom, and family bedrooms occupy the north side of the apartment while guest bedrooms occupy the south. An office and kitchenette are contained on the east end, and an open living, dining, and kitchen area are on the west end. Here, a blackened steel wall raises into the ceiling via a hand-cranked wheel to reveal a red-accented, jewel-box bar.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

A custom swing-arm TV pivot gizmo transforms the living area from intimate family gatherings to large game day events. Walnut casework, dark bronze window mullions and black terrazzo floors along with hardware and lighting from the Tom Kundig Collection complete the industrial aesthetic, creating an interior refuge against the exposure of full-surround window walls.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

“There’s a real yin and yang experience of Dallas in this apartment – the big open, prospect view of the city is balanced with intimate rooms and passageways towards the inside of the floorplate.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Olson Kundig
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors United States
Cite: "Dallas Apartment / Olson Kundig" 24 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923373/dallas-apartment-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

