World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iceland
  5. Krads
  6. 2015
  7. Njálsgata House / Krads

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Njálsgata House / Krads

  • 02:00 - 24 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Njálsgata House / Krads
Save this picture!
Njálsgata House / Krads, © Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

© Marino Thorlacius © Marino Thorlacius © Marino Thorlacius © Marino Thorlacius + 24

  • Architects

    Krads

  • Location

    Reykjavík, Iceland

  • Category

    Extension

  • Lead Architects

    Kristján Eggertsson, Kristján Örn Kjartansson

  • Design Team

    André Hundahl Esbersen

  • Area

    248.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Marino Thorlacius
Save this picture!
© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

Text description provided by the architects. This project entails the extension and complete refurbishment and reorganisation of an early 20th century house in downtown Reykjavik, to create a contemporary, single-family home. As is typical for many Icelandic buildings from this era, the historical edifice is a timber structure clad in corrugated iron, built on top of a cellar made from roughly hewn granite.

Save this picture!
© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

Apart from renovating and reorganizing the original structure, a small in situ cast concrete addition activates all three levels of the house. It creates a spatious living room on the ground floor with access to a stepped garden designed to allow for maximum daylight in the excavated and enlarged basement. On the top floor, the extension roof doubles as a generous balcony for the master bedroom. 

Save this picture!
© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

In colourful dialogue with the client, careful attention was given to the relationship between old and new throughout the process. By giving fresh life to the aged structure it is respectfully yet playfully brought into the 21st century.

Save this picture!
© Marino Thorlacius
© Marino Thorlacius

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Krads
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Extension Iceland
Cite: "Njálsgata House / Krads" 24 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923370/njalsgata-house-krads/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream