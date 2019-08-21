World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Denmark
  5. Bornstein Lyckefors
  6. 2019
  7. Boulebar Concept Restaurant / Bornstein Lyckefors

Boulebar Concept Restaurant / Bornstein Lyckefors

  • 10:00 - 21 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Boulebar Concept Restaurant / Bornstein Lyckefors
Save this picture!
Boulebar Concept Restaurant / Bornstein Lyckefors, © Alexander de Cuveland
© Alexander de Cuveland

© Alexander de Cuveland © Alexander de Cuveland © Alexander de Cuveland © Alexander de Cuveland + 21

Save this picture!
© Alexander de Cuveland
© Alexander de Cuveland

Text description provided by the architects. Boulebar is about community. With the help of pétanque, food and drinks, you want to make people feel comfortable and socialize. The experience is a destillation of a warm French early summer evening at a bouleodrome in a suburb of Marseille - the gravel, the light from the streetlights, the people, the city and the trees that surround the pétanque courts.

Save this picture!
© Alexander de Cuveland
© Alexander de Cuveland
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Alexander de Cuveland
© Alexander de Cuveland

Boulebar is part of a larger trend among restaurants where food and drink experiences are combined with some form of activity, in this case pétanque. Boulebar has seven restaurants and the company is today active in the cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Örebro and Copenhagen. 

Save this picture!
© Alexander de Cuveland
© Alexander de Cuveland

All locations have a coherent identity, but with varying expressions and feel depending on the surrounding neighbourhood of each restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Alexander de Cuveland
© Alexander de Cuveland

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bornstein Lyckefors
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Denmark
Cite: "Boulebar Concept Restaurant / Bornstein Lyckefors" 21 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923357/boulebar-concept-restaurant-bornstein-lyckefors/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream