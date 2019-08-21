Boulebar Concept Restaurant / Bornstein Lyckefors

+ 21

Clients Boulebar, Henrik Kruse, CEO Boulebar

Interior Architect Rong Guan

Collaborator Sara Sandström, Head of Marketing (Boulebar) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Boulebar is about community. With the help of pétanque, food and drinks, you want to make people feel comfortable and socialize. The experience is a destillation of a warm French early summer evening at a bouleodrome in a suburb of Marseille - the gravel, the light from the streetlights, the people, the city and the trees that surround the pétanque courts.

Boulebar is part of a larger trend among restaurants where food and drink experiences are combined with some form of activity, in this case pétanque. Boulebar has seven restaurants and the company is today active in the cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Örebro and Copenhagen.

All locations have a coherent identity, but with varying expressions and feel depending on the surrounding neighbourhood of each restaurant.