Galaktika Foundation Launches Initiative to Create the First City in Space

Save this picture! Space Center. Image Courtesy of Asymptote Architecture

Asymptote Architecture has designed a new Space Center to house educational, scientific, art and entertainment programs for space exploration. Launched as part of the Galaktika Foundation’s initiative to create the first city in space, the project was made by architects Hani Rashid and Lise Anne Couture. Dubbed the Cosmos Center, the design aims to become an inspiring landmark for interstellar space enthusiasts.

Currently, the Cosmos Center is looking for a municipality for the construction of this international project. “We are delighted to invite bids from potential host towns around the world to benefit from the construction of the Cosmos Center and to become a place with real connections to the world’s future heroes of interstellar inhabitation and exploration. The Center will serve as a place for inspiration, exchange of ideas and entertainment. It also will be a platform of higher learning, hosting forums and facilitating dialogues for the dissemination of new concepts and ideas. I hope that our Cosmos Center will become a place, which will unite people around the idea that space is the future of mankind,” — said project’s founder and president of Galaktika Foundation Aliya Prokofieva-Greeg.

According to its creators, the Cosmos Center’s architecture and design will make it an inspiring landmark, attracting visitors from all over the world. “The architecture of the Cosmos Center is derived from the mathematics, tectonics, and formations of carbon at the molecular level. On Earth, all known living things have a carbon-based structure and system. Graphene, for example, has a massive covalent structure in which each carbon atom is joined to three other carbon atoms by what are called covalent bonds. The carbon atoms themselves form multiple layers with a hexagonal arrangement of atoms, a unique and elegant architecture. This inspired our forms and tectonics when designing the project, where we were in search of an architecture that described not only the encapsulating of information and data, but, more importantly, the mysteries and possibilities for humankind's inevitable interstellar existence,” — described Hani Rashid and Lise Anne Couture of New York-based Asymptote Architecture.

Apart from being an inspirational outpost for space exploration, the Cosmos Center will also serve as a physical HQ for the online platform Galaktika.Space, created to enrich collaboration between international space enthusiasts, working on the designs and technologies for the daily life at the first ‘crowdfunded’ space city EFIR. There are also plans for art programs and hi-tech scientific labs. Cities interested in learning how they can become a home for the Cosmos Center are invited to enquire with Galaktika Foundation.

News via Galaktika Foundation