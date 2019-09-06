How to Choose Kitchen Countertops: Advantages, Disadvantages and Inspiration

One of the most practical and functional spaces of any residential project is the kitchen. Its artificial surfaces – be it countertops, kitchen benches, or coverings – contain most of the space's equipment. Thus, it’s essential to build kitchens with the most resistant and hygienic materials. Aside from these requirements, it's also important to pay attention to aesthetics and profitability, while adapting the space to the dynamics of each family.
In the following article, we have gathered some of the most common kitchen materials used today and noted the advantages and disadvantages of each one.
Granite
Granite is a natural stone with a unique print and colors. Since it is relatively heat resistant, it is the most preferred option for kitchens and bathrooms.
Advantages
Long-lasting. Easy to clean and maintain. Excellent cost-benefit ratio. Impact-resistant.
Disadvantages
Not resistant to acidic food or products.
Marble
Marble may be one of the most sophisticated material options due to its imposing and elegant appearance. Since it's made of natural limestone, each streak of its composition is unique.
Advantages
High aesthetic value and heat resistant. It is a homogeneous material and easy to clean.
Disadvantages
Extremely expensive. It must be sealed with antibacterial staining and antibacterial resin due to its high porosity. Low impact resistance.
Artificial Stones
Artificial stones are generally made from shredded natural minerals like marble or quartz, which are mixed with a specific resin. When designing with artificial stones, it is necessary to work with serious providers or companies to ensure their quality.
Advantages
Artificial stones are a standardized and homogeneous material, given their industrialized production. Surfaces made of this material are not porous, and do not stain, so they can be easily maintained and cleaned. They have a wide range of colors and finishes.
Disadvantages
Costly in comparison to more conventional options. Low resistance to heat and absorption.
Porcelain Tile
Porcelain tile countertops are trending and are here to stay. They are relatively resistant, plus their durability and impermeability stand out as their main advantages.
Porcelain is, without a doubt, one of the materials that offer the most finish options, since it is made from the same coating that is specialized for floors and walls and thus makes projects with unique combinations possible. It is also the only option that can be manipulated to resemble other materials like marble, wood, or concrete, among others.
Advantages
Aside from its large number of finishing options, it barely absorbs any water and is very resistant to physical and chemical abrasion. Porcelain is also easy to clean.
Disadvantages
When designing with porcelain, it is necessary to work with specialized companies to guarantee impact resistance. Porcelain must also be implemented with a reinforced structure.
Stainless Steel
Stainless steel is an option that ensures one of the the highest rates of asepsis due to its impermeability. It is one of the best materials to use in industrial kitchens because of its resistance to heat and bacteria, and it would likely be used more often in residential kitchens as well if it were not for its high production cost.
Advantages
Very hygienic, practical, and long-lasting.
Disadvantages
Highly expensive and scratches extremely easily.
Concrete
Wood and concrete are similarly effective for finishes of rustic kitchens, as well as for more contemporary features. This is a highly resistant and economic material. There are many techniques for coloring the concrete, which widens the variety of possible finishes to be applied.
Advantages
Its appearance is versatile and its production is economic, requiring only concrete, sand and water.
Disadvantages
It requires the use of specific products to prevent infiltration. It is highly porous and has little resistance to stains. Concrete is not a hygienic material and it is recommended to use stone or glass tables when handling food around it.
Wood
One of the most versatile materials for composing various ambiances, from rustic to contemporary. It provides warmth and is very practical to install. Oak, walnut, and beech are the most commonly used in construction.
Advantages
Very practical installation.
Disadvantages
Low resistance to heat and low impact resistance to sharp objects. Requires strict protection and maintenance for effective contact with water.
Glass
When made out from tempered glass, the material can be quite safe. It can also be treated with anti-stains and antibacterial solutions. The available options include transparent, translucent, textured, and colored glass.
Advantages
Stain-resistant. Easy to clean and maintain. Combines with practically all kinds of finishes.
Disadvantages
Expensive to make and install.
Steatite
Steatite is a natural stone – also known as soapstone – that is commonly used in clinics and laboratories since it is very resistant to acid products.
Advantages
One of the most long-lasting options.
Disadvantages
Has lower heat resistance than other natural stones such as granite. Requires constant maintenance, including lubrication and polishing.
