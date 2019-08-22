World
  Multifamily Housing Equilibrium 1 / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

Multifamily Housing Equilibrium 1 / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

  • 17:00 - 22 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Multifamily Housing Equilibrium 1 / taller de arquitectura de bogotá
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

  • Owner

    Prodesa

  • Design Team

    Francisco Ospina, Andrés Gutiérrez, Iván Castro, Santiago Ballen, Juan Rubio, Pantoja Arquitectos, Isabel Saffón, Andrea Mozzato, Christian Durango, María Echeverri, Esteban Lozada, Ixa Bachman

  • Students

    David Alsina, Susana Garzón, Felipe Torres, Santiago Vásquez

  • Interior Design

    Atelier R+R Arquitectos – Beatriz Robledo

  • Project Management

    Prodesa – Jhon Bojacá

  • Inventory

    Equipos y Servicios SAS – Juan Gabriel Carreño

  • Budget

    EPIC Consultores – Ricardo Norman

  • Structural Design

    ngeniería y Proyectos de Infraestructura IPI SAS – Wilson Moreno

  • Construction

    SRC Ingenieros Civiles SA

  • Soil Survey

    Alfonso Uribe y Cia SA

  • Electrical design

    ODRQ & Cia SAS

  • Structural wiring

    ODRQ & Cia SAS

  • Hydro Sanitary design

    PLINCO SA Ingeniería de Redes Hidráulicas

  • Bo-climatic consultant

    Arquitectura & Bioclimática – Jorge Ramírez

  • Mechanic ventilation

    Oscar Villamizar Jauregui y Cia Ltda – Oscar Villamizar

  • Landscaping

    SUSTENTAR Soluciones Verdes – Felipe Villa
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The reflection or formulated question in this project was focused on how to design a tower in height that simultaneously allowed compact units and diversity.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

For this proposal, it was chosen to standardize the typologies of housing. In contrast, the façade was used, so its depth would permit the appearance of some balconies and various windows.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The facade, is configured through a system of organization of different elements of wall-drawer types: “C”, “V”, “L” or “I” generating a diversity or “dynamism-static of volume”, which in essence configures a large mass of perforated clay that promotes a great variety of how the light and solar shade are read. 

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

As a complement and aiming to contribute to the urbanity of a sector in process of development, a triangular square was provided to articulate the contiguous streets, damping and linking the tower with the city, and nuances the narrowness of the roads and platforms of access.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
taller de arquitectura de bogotá
