White Forest in Monsanto / Bruno Camara Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The Monsanto Forest Park represents the largest green area in Lisbon, being considered the city's lung.

In order to develop a contemporary and minimalist architecture project, harmoniously framed in the Monsanto landscape, the Bruno Câmara Architects Office created the concept of “white forest”, around which it based its entire proposal.

Globally marked by white, the project started with the creation of footpaths limited by 3.411 white-painted wooden trunks that, by their curved and organic shapes, form exterior areas with different functions and perspective framings, from small auditoriums to various recreative spaces.

It is at the heart of this “white forest” that the main restaurant/bar space emerges, with indoor and outdoor areas, valuing the spatiality and connection to the surrounding nature. Defined by a structure of wood, iron and glass, the building was designed with sustainable and self-supporting materials.

Standing out for its minimalist white lines, the new construction added a touch of innovation, practicality and elegance to the green of Monsanto, while achieving the desired landscaping. The impact was mitigated by all the white trunks around, the harmony of their curved lines in tune with the surrounding spaces and the materials used.