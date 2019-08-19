1st Prize Proposal for Latvian Pavilion in Expo Dubai 2020

The winning proposal for the Latvian Pavilion in Expo Dubai 2020 is designed by Malitis Architects. "Sounding Forest” is the holder of the 1st prize position in a national competition in Latvia. The interactive project puts in place an artificial forest made of piano strings, generating a playful dialogue between the installation and the visitors.

The Latvian Pavilion is a sound experience, a string instrumental music, that offers an immersive and sensitive experience in the Latvian nature. In fact, the smart forest has a very humane approach, depicting a philanthropic future through a joint venture between creative minds, technology, and nature in one unique building. It translates the Latvian sound and identity, with the help of an artificial system. The pavilion is a vibrating interactive and cooperative ecosystem, growing through people’s creativity.

176 musical strings hang from the canopy: 88 aluminum rods are controlled by the visitors and another 88, controlled by a computer, answer to what is happening. In other words, some strings resonate when they are activated, others mysteriously respond to visitors from afar. The sounding forest is in fact an instrument in itself, a place where people can hear music in a Latvian landscape.

“The lightness and strength of the metal are counterbalanced by the aesthetic and ecological features of Latvian wood in the finishing and furniture.”

A serpentine wooden path welcomes and leads the visitors toward the top and the core of this pavilion. It also plays the role of exhibition space and generates an amphitheater and a stage.

Architecture: Mailitis Architects

Graphic design, exposition interaction, video: Associates, Partners et Sons - Edgars Zvirgzdins, Ainis Permins.

Piano builder: Klavins Piano - David Klavins.

Video music composer: Anna Kirse