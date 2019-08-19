World Photography Day: 15 Architectural Photographers to Follow on Instagram

Photography is still one of the most widely used means of representation and communication in architecture. Although it does not incorporate the temporal dimension, the level of fidelity with which photography represents the other three dimensions of the built world makes it one of architect's favorite tools to convey their buildings.
To celebrate World Photography Day, we've gathered 15 photographers from around the world who are worth knowing - and following on Instagram.
Ieva Saudargaite
Jeanette Hägglund
Simone Bossi
Gonzalo Viramonte
Leana Cagnotto
Karina Castro
Ana Mello
Fangfang Tian
do mal o menos
Federico Cairoli
Lorena Darquea
Ema Peter
Jag Studio
Saurabh Suryan
Cemal Emden
