World Photography Day: 15 Architectural Photographers to Follow on Instagram

Save this picture! A Zebra Rosa / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors. © Saurabh Suryan

Photography is still one of the most widely used means of representation and communication in architecture. Although it does not incorporate the temporal dimension, the level of fidelity with which photography represents the other three dimensions of the built world makes it one of architect's favorite tools to convey their buildings.

To celebrate World Photography Day, we've gathered 15 photographers from around the world who are worth knowing - and following on Instagram.

Save this picture! Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates. © Ieva Saudargaite

Save this picture! House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture. © Simone Bossi

Save this picture! mq2 House / bp arquitectura. © Gonzalo Viramonte

Karina Castro

Save this picture! Mondadori Headquarter / Oscar Niemeyer. © Karina Castro

Save this picture! Parques da SABESP / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana. © Ana Mello

Save this picture! Yangjing Canal Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects. © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! Social Housing in Padre Cruz Neighborhood / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger. © do mal o menos

Save this picture! Hampton by Hilton Carrasco / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. © Lorena Darquea

Save this picture! The Dock Building / Michael Green Architecture. © Ema Peter

Save this picture! Casa Don Juan / Emilio López Arquitecto. © Jag Studio

