World Photography Day: 15 Architectural Photographers to Follow on Instagram

World Photography Day: 15 Architectural Photographers to Follow on Instagram
World Photography Day: 15 Architectural Photographers to Follow on Instagram, A Zebra Rosa / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors. © Saurabh Suryan
A Zebra Rosa / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors. © Saurabh Suryan

Photography is still one of the most widely used means of representation and communication in architecture. Although it does not incorporate the temporal dimension, the level of fidelity with which photography represents the other three dimensions of the built world makes it one of architect's favorite tools to convey their buildings.

To celebrate World Photography Day, we've gathered 15 photographers from around the world who are worth knowing - and following on Instagram.

Ieva Saudargaite

Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates. © Ieva Saudargaite
Villa-T / YTAA - Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates. © Ieva Saudargaite

Follow her on Instagram.

Jeanette Hägglund

© Jeanette Hägglund. Via Instagram
© Jeanette Hägglund. Via Instagram

Follow her on Instagram.

Simone Bossi

House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture. © Simone Bossi
House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture. © Simone Bossi

Follow him on Instagram.

Gonzalo Viramonte

mq2 House / bp arquitectura. © Gonzalo Viramonte
mq2 House / bp arquitectura. © Gonzalo Viramonte

Follow him on Instagram.

Leana Cagnotto

© Leana Cagnotto
© Leana Cagnotto

Follow her on Instagram.

Karina Castro

Mondadori Headquarter / Oscar Niemeyer. © Karina Castro
Mondadori Headquarter / Oscar Niemeyer. © Karina Castro

Follow her on Instagram.

Ana Mello

Parques da SABESP / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana. © Ana Mello
Parques da SABESP / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana. © Ana Mello

Follow her on Instagram.

Fangfang Tian

Yangjing Canal Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects. © Fangfang Tian
Yangjing Canal Pedestrian Bridge / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects. © Fangfang Tian

Follow him on Instagram.

do mal o menos

Social Housing in Padre Cruz Neighborhood / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger. © do mal o menos
Social Housing in Padre Cruz Neighborhood / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger. © do mal o menos

Follow him on Instagram.

Federico Cairoli

Hampton by Hilton Carrasco / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. © Federico Cairoli
Hampton by Hilton Carrasco / gualano + gualano: arquitectos. © Federico Cairoli

Follow him on Instagram.

Lorena Darquea

The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. © Lorena Darquea
The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. © Lorena Darquea

Follow her on Instagram.

Ema Peter

The Dock Building / Michael Green Architecture. © Ema Peter
The Dock Building / Michael Green Architecture. © Ema Peter

Follow her on Instagram.

Jag Studio

Casa Don Juan / Emilio López Arquitecto. © Jag Studio
Casa Don Juan / Emilio López Arquitecto. © Jag Studio

Follow them on Instagram.

Saurabh Suryan

A Zebra Rosa / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors. © Saurabh Suryan
A Zebra Rosa / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors. © Saurabh Suryan

Follow him on Instagram.

Cemal Emden

35th Street / TEGET. © Cemal Emden
35th Street / TEGET. © Cemal Emden

Follow him on Instagram.

 

Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "World Photography Day: 15 Architectural Photographers to Follow on Instagram" [Dia Mundial da Fotografia: 15 fotógrafos de arquitetura para conhecer e seguir no Instagram] 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923164/world-photography-day-15-architectural-photographers-to-follow-on-instagram/> ISSN 0719-8884

