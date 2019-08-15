World
  3. Santiago Calatrava receives a fine for negligence on his bridge in Venice

Santiago Calatrava receives a fine for negligence on his bridge in Venice

Santiago Calatrava receives a fine for negligence on his bridge in Venice
Santiago Calatrava receives a fine for negligence on his bridge in Venice, © Wikipedia, author: F.J.OGALLAR Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava was fined by the Court of Accounts of Venice to pay 78,000 euros for errors that increased the cost of the construction of the Constitution Bridge on the Grand Canal of Venice.

Inaugurated in 2008, the structure of almost 100 meters long built from metal and glass, has been involved in controversies since its beginning, both for construction and cost issues: it increased from 7 to 11.6 million euros.

The sentence dated August 6, is a conviction of the court that indicates "gross negligence" in the initial estimate, according to different media reports. Together with Santiago Calatrava, the engineer Salvatore Vento has also been sentenced to pay 10,989 euros.

Not only the delays and increases were added to the discussion, but the numerous cases of accidents of people falling when crossing the glass pavement - which the builders were forced to change - and the subsequent construction of a platform that allowed the accessibility of people in chairs wheels.

News via El País

