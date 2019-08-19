World
  LL House / A4estudio

LL House / A4estudio

LL House / A4estudio
© Arq Luis Abba
  Collaborators

    Luciano Moro, Luis Abba

  Technical Direction

    A4 estudio

  Interior and Decoration

    Leticia Martinez

  Structural Calculation

    Alfredo Ponchietti

  Construction

    Carlos Fourcade
© Arq Luis Abba
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a suburban area of the city of Mendoza and is part of a reflection on isolated houses that we have been developing for some time.

© Arq Luis Abba
Ground Floor
Ground Floor

In this case, the search lies in achieving intermediate spaces and courtyards as necessary elements for the regulation of the extreme weather conditions in relation to the program. This is achieved with simple excavations and displacement operations affecting the spatiality of the project. The project is organized on the ground floor and is articulated around a central courtyard that forms the main entrance area and allows cross ventilation.

© Arq Luis Abba
Sections
Sections

The materiality of the project is consistent with the spatial search, with exposed concrete being the predominant element with a vertical formwork. A black and continuous metal border forms the constructive closure of the roof.

© Arq Luis Abba
© Arq Luis Abba
From the entrance it is possible to enter the reading room, the cellar, then the main space with direct views of the mountain range integrated with the living room, dining room, kitchen and the gallery. The private areas and the bedrooms are arranged with the intention of achieving the necessary privacy. These areas are oriented to the north.

© Arq Luis Abba
A4estudio
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
"LL House / A4estudio" [Casa LL / A4estudio] 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

