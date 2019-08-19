LL House / A4estudio

+ 22

Architects A4estudio

Location Mendoza, Argentina

Category Houses

Lead Architects Leonardo Codina, Juan Manuel Filice

Area 396.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Arq Luis Abba

Collaborators Luciano Moro, Luis Abba

Technical Direction A4 estudio

Interior and Decoration Leticia Martinez

Structural Calculation Alfredo Ponchietti

Construction Carlos Fourcade More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a suburban area of the city of Mendoza and is part of a reflection on isolated houses that we have been developing for some time.



In this case, the search lies in achieving intermediate spaces and courtyards as necessary elements for the regulation of the extreme weather conditions in relation to the program. This is achieved with simple excavations and displacement operations affecting the spatiality of the project. The project is organized on the ground floor and is articulated around a central courtyard that forms the main entrance area and allows cross ventilation.

The materiality of the project is consistent with the spatial search, with exposed concrete being the predominant element with a vertical formwork. A black and continuous metal border forms the constructive closure of the roof.

From the entrance it is possible to enter the reading room, the cellar, then the main space with direct views of the mountain range integrated with the living room, dining room, kitchen and the gallery. The private areas and the bedrooms are arranged with the intention of achieving the necessary privacy. These areas are oriented to the north.