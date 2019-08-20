World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. XAA
  6. 2017
  7. Public Gallery Design Of Yuexiu Tianyue Bay / XAA

Public Gallery Design Of Yuexiu Tianyue Bay / XAA

  • 00:00 - 20 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Public Gallery Design Of Yuexiu Tianyue Bay / XAA
Save this picture!
Public Gallery Design Of Yuexiu Tianyue Bay / XAA, © Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang

© Linfeng Wang © Linfeng Wang © Linfeng Wang © Linfeng Wang + 18

  • Architects

    XAA

  • Location

    Nanzhou Room，Haizhu District, Guangzhou，Guangdong，China

  • Category

    Showroom

  • Lead Designer

    Janson Xian

  • Design Team

    Yuxing Yi, Jiasheng Liao, Wenyi Gao, Juke Yang, Zhiyang Miu, Lingfeng Wang

  • Area

    848.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Linfeng Wang
Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern end of the Guangzhou new central axis, near northeast of Xingguang Bridge in Haizhu District, the project consists of the residential land in the north and the riverside public green land in the south. The latter is led by the owner to build a riverside park with the consent of the government. Among them, there is a public gallery which has been completed and soon be made public.

Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang
Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang

Our concept comes from thinking about how to make the building better integrate into the surrounding environment, so as to blur the indoor and outdoor boundary, create an atmosphere of ambiguity in the transitional space, and increase the sense of mystery, inclusiveness and interest. Through the consideration of material thickness, material reflection, nodes creating and the like, with see-through connection of the internal and external environment, the river view, the landscape and the artistic activities all combines with people’s ways of life to achieve a boundaryless space effect.

Save this picture!
site plan & location
site plan & location
Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang

The entire riverside park was designed by us together with AECOM (Landscape) and HWCD (Interior). The owner hopes that the park's gallery will provide a place for citizens to admire art and river views, and promote community communication. So the starting point of the design is to integrate the river view, the park, and an artistic atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang
Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang

The main body of the gallery is composed of two ovals and a circular shape. The outer ring is surrounded by a 25mm thick steel plate and supported by 75mm diameter steel columns. Externally, the mirror-like waterscapes, the white reflective materials, and the slim structures gently reflect the environment and the sunlight inward, creating a homogeneous, continuous, transparent feel.

Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang
Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang

On the way to indoor space, we use the white curved walls to guide a radial space sequence. People gradually feel the changes from the freedom and dynamic of the outside to a series of multi-layered spaces set by the architects, the sculptural forms and the art gallery atmosphere through deliberate light guidance.

Save this picture!
© Linfeng Wang
© Linfeng Wang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
XAA
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Public Gallery Design Of Yuexiu Tianyue Bay / XAA" 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923110/public-gallery-design-of-yuexiu-tianyue-bay-xaa/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Linfeng Wang

越秀天悦江湾公众展廊设计 /XAA 冼剑雄联合建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream