  Japan House São Paulo / Kengo Kuma & Associates + FGMF

Japan House São Paulo / Kengo Kuma & Associates + FGMF

  06:00 - 16 August, 2019
  Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Japan House São Paulo / Kengo Kuma & Associates + FGMF
Japan House São Paulo / Kengo Kuma & Associates + FGMF, © Tatewaki NIO
© Tatewaki NIO

  • Wood Structures

    Ejiri Architectural Design Office

  • Metal Production

    Yasuo Kobayashi

  • Equipment

    Mina Montagens

  • Construction

    Toda Construction
© Tatewaki NIO
© Tatewaki NIO

Text description provided by the architects. The Japan House Sao Paulo opened as the first case of the “Japan House Project,” led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that aims to promote various aspects of Japanese culture in the world. 

© Rogério Cassimiro
© Rogério Cassimiro

The building was formerly a bank located at Paulista Avenue, which is Sao Paulo’s city center. We repaired it by designing a wooden façade and the interior using washi (Japanese paper). Sao Paulo is a typical city of business in the world, but we added a place like a warm “house” for people to it. 

Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Section
Section

The façade is made of wired Kiso hinoki cypress supported by carbon fiber, which were put together to express a forest that emerged in the big city. The main material in the interior is metallic mesh in washi style – an expanded aluminum metal soaked in liquefied paper mulberry. Combination of the traditional and the new material helped create a modern and transparent space that could convey another Japanese style. 

© Rogério Cassimiro
© Rogério Cassimiro

With its facilities such as a museum, lecture hall, shop and a restaurant, the Japan House has also become a new sightseeing spot in Sao Paulo and attracts lots of people. 

© Tatewaki NIO
© Tatewaki NIO

About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office
FGMF
Office

Cite: "Japan House São Paulo / Kengo Kuma & Associates + FGMF" 16 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923091/japan-house-sao-paulo-kengo-kuma-and-associates-plus-fgmf/> ISSN 0719-8884

