World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Germany
  5. Atelier st
  6. 2019
  7. Two - Field Sportshall / Atelier st

Two - Field Sportshall / Atelier st

  • 02:00 - 16 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Two - Field Sportshall / Atelier st
Save this picture!
Two - Field Sportshall / Atelier st, © Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

© Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges + 16

  • Architects

    Atelier st

  • Location

    Marchlewskistraße 1, 08062 Zwickau, Germany

  • Category

    Gymnasium

  • Lead Architects

    Silvia Schellenberg-Thaut & Sebastian Thaut

  • Design Team

    Freya Reimers, Martin Frank, Eva Matteschk

  • Clients

    Stadt Zwickau

  • Area

    1850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. The  design  idea  pursues  the  goal  of  solving  the  architectural  conflict  between  the large  volume  of  the  new  sports  complex  and  the  small-scale  buildings  in  the  vicinity.  On  the other  hand,  the  new  building  was  to  be  embedded  into  the  existing  surrounding  landscape  without denying  its  function  as  two-field  sports  hall  and  club  sports  building.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Although  comparatively  massive,  the  building  blends  in  well  with  the  grown  contours  of  the terrain  due  to  its  set-back  upper  portion.  All  the  same,  precise  shapes  and  shimmering  materials allow  the  building  to  assert  itself  confidently  in  its  function  as  sports  hall.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The  main  entrance,  a  roofed  area  of  generous  propertions  on  the  north-western  side,  gives  the building  a  unique  identity  and  also  serves  as  a  small  grandstand  for  the  adjacent  sports  ground. Taking  up  the  terraced  shape  of  the  area,  the  bulk  of  the  sports  hall  is  devided  into  a circumferential  lower  section  and  the  higher  sports  hall  proper  as  centrepiece.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Apart  from  honouring  the  classic  architectural  principle  of  "form  follows  function“, the symmetrically structured cubage of the building blends into the surrounding area as naturally as if it had always been standing there.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

In  both  longitudinal  and  transverse  direction,  the  new  building  is  designed  symmetrically.  The foyer  opens  up  to  the  hall  and  the  transversal  access  corridor  running  along  it.  From  here,  the sports  hall  itself  is  already  visible  through  large  panorama  windows  with  seating  niches, offering interesting perspectives. Through the corridor it is only a short way to all functional areas of the building.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Based  on  an  economical  construction  grid  of  4,45m  lengthwise/4,60m  across,  the  new  sports  hall’s supporting  structure  is  a  lightweight  steel  construction  with  steel  girders.  

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Perforated aluminium  panels  (perforated  sheet  metal)  serve  as  a  rear-ventilated  rainscreen  around  the building,  preventing  it  to  heat  up  in  the  summer  months.  Together  with  the  aluminium  windows, the  materiality  of  the  facade  (anodized  aluminium)  reduces  the  maintenance  costs  of  the building.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier st
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Germany
Cite: "Two - Field Sportshall / Atelier st" 16 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923073/two-field-sportshall-atelier-st/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream