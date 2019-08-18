World
  7. Kulturraum Blumenegg Pavilion / ma_ma

Kulturraum Blumenegg Pavilion / ma_ma

  • 19:00 - 18 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kulturraum Blumenegg Pavilion / ma_ma
Kulturraum Blumenegg Pavilion / ma_ma, © Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

© Hanno Mackowitz © Hanno Mackowitz © Hanno Mackowitz © Hanno Mackowitz + 24

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

Text description provided by the architects. The object Blumenegg Pavilion is an event space in the midst of the remaining walls of the ruins of Blumenegg Castle. It is to be run by an association as a cultural and leisure centre and used by the surrounding region. The building, with a floor space of 60 square metres, is intended to accommodate various events and consists of the main room and a small kitchen.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

A galvanized steel construction stands on simple point foundations, into which a solid wooden body is inserted. This structure should embody simple and monolithic character traits. The building shell consists of untreated cross-laminated wood and has generous openings of sliding glass doors facing south.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz
Section
Section
© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

Above the inserted wood volume there is an accessible roof terrace which is supported by the primary steel construction. The new building is positioned on the property in such a way that it is embedded as unobtrusively as possible in the existing ruins.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

A building was created which provides the basic infrastructure in order to make events at the ruins of Blumenegg that offers a pleasant interior and a great outdoor space with marvelous views.

© Hanno Mackowitz
© Hanno Mackowitz

Project location

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Austria
Cite: "Kulturraum Blumenegg Pavilion / ma_ma" 18 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923063/kulturraum-blumenegg-pavilion-ma-ma/> ISSN 0719-8884

