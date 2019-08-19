World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Indio da Costa Arquitetura
  6. 2001
  7. Encosta do Corcovado Residence / Indio da Costa Arquitetura

Encosta do Corcovado Residence / Indio da Costa Arquitetura

  • 06:00 - 19 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Encosta do Corcovado Residence / Indio da Costa Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Encosta do Corcovado Residence / Indio da Costa Arquitetura, © Mario Grisolli
© Mario Grisolli

© Mario Grisolli © Mario Grisolli © Mario Grisolli © Mario Grisolli + 16

  • Collaborating Architects

    Carlota Sampaio/ Ligia Cury/ Christian Smith

  • Engineering

    Pedroza Joppert

  • Landscape Design

    CAP Paisagismo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Grisolli
© Mario Grisolli

Text description provided by the architects. The house, enveloped by lush vegetation next to Corcovado Mountain, is focused on a panoramic view of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. Vigorous, but at the same time discrete, it is integrated with the surrounding nature with gentle complicity. It was designed using quite ecologically correct standards: being naturally ventilated and illuminated, the consumption of electric energy was reduced.

Save this picture!
© Mario Grisolli
© Mario Grisolli
Save this picture!
Planta - Primeiro Pavimento
Planta - Primeiro Pavimento
Save this picture!
© Mario Grisolli
© Mario Grisolli

The first floor, raised above the ground, permitted cross ventilation, part of a re-reading of the concept of the basement, so common in our colonial architecture. The void space is used for exposed passage of technical installations, facilitating maintenance and future adaptations. A pond, aesthetically placed above the ground floor, also helps minimize temperature variations.

Save this picture!
© Mario Grisolli
© Mario Grisolli

In the upper floor, the bedrooms, oriented towards the rising sun, are placed in a way that takes better advantage of the natural elements.

Save this picture!
© Mario Grisolli
© Mario Grisolli

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Indio da Costa Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Encosta do Corcovado Residence / Indio da Costa Arquitetura" [Residência Encosta do Corcovado / Indio da Costa Arquitetura] 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923062/encosta-do-corcovado-residence-indio-da-costa-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream