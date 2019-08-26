Join 3rd International Placemaking Week in Chattanooga this October

Save this picture! Join us for the 3rd International Placemaking Week on October 1-4 in Chattanooga, TN!

The 3rd International Placemaking Week is an intimate, four-day-long global gathering of public space practitioners, researchers, and advocates that combines hands-on learning, public space activations, and innovative social events. Sign up before the regular registration rate ends on August 30!

This year's event on October 1-4, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will provide a platform for placemakers to share tools, stories, and lessons learned. Organized by Project for Public Spaces and local co-host The Enterprise Center, the event will present an inspiring and engaging week full of hands-on sessions, off-site workshops, tours, and networking events, all designed to build upon our previous Placemaking Weeks in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in 2017, and Vancouver, Canada, in 2016. Framed around themes of inclusion and innovation, this year's International Placemaking Week will bring together over 400 advocates and practitioners to explore new ways for public space and placemaking to create communities that are more creative and prosperous for all.

In many respects, this year’s biggest placemaking event will be a “conference without walls.” Rather than taking place in a hotel or convention center, the city itself will be our venue, and we plan to take full advantage of the many unique spaces and organizations clustered within the city's innovation district and along the downtown's free shuttle bus line.

With experience working in over 3,000 communities in all 50 U.S. states and in 43 countries, Project for Public Spaces is the hub of the global placemaking movement. Through its on-the-ground projects and educational programs, we demonstrate why adopting a collaborative community process is the most effective way to create and revitalize our public spaces.