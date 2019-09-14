World
  Gong Sheng House / Jingu Phoenix Space Planning Organization

Gong Sheng House / Jingu Phoenix Space Planning Organization

  23:00 - 14 September, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gong Sheng House / Jingu Phoenix Space Planning Organization
1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu

1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu 1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu 1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu 1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu

1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a landscape designer couple, who have a particular affection for nature and a serene lifestyle. The interior space consists of one basement and two floors on the ground, and each floor features staggered interior structures, which enriches the interaction between the occupants and spaces.

1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu

The atrium and staircase are in the central area, with a green maple brought into the atrium from the previous residence. The underground rooms, tea drinking area and kitchen are dotted with plants. Each area within the space well integrates with nature and is awash with a living atmosphere.

1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Courtyard. Image © Yongchang Wu

On the first floor, the living room's original wall structure is retained and finished with white special-effect paint. Besides, its front French window introduces the garden landscape into the interior, allowing the coexistence and dialogue between the occupants and nature.

Based on the arrangement of original structural columns, a tatami-style tea drinking area is set on one side of the living room. A sliding walnut screen is placed between the tea drinking area and the atrium, enabling the interior space to interact with sunshine, greenery and air when it opens.

1F Dining room. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Dining room. Image © Yongchang Wu

The staircase is made of walnut wood, which separates the left and right parts of the entire space and strengthens the connection between different floors with its warm textures.

1F Staircase. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Staircase. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Staircase. Image © Yongchang Wu
1F Staircase. Image © Yongchang Wu

The whole third floor is the private space of the house owners. A skylight can be seen above the staircase, which allows abundant natural light to filter in. The master bedroom adopts sliding doors, which closely connect it to the study. Considering that the client is an avid reader, the designers arranged a large latticed shelf in the study for stocking books. Comprising of a reading area and a tatami area, the study provides a cozy living environment, where the house owners can enjoy various activities.

3F Master bedroom. Image © Yongchang Wu
3F Master bedroom. Image © Yongchang Wu
3F Tatami room. Image © Yongchang Wu
3F Tatami room. Image © Yongchang Wu

1F Living room. Image © Yongchang Wu

