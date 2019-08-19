World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Giancarlo Mazzanti on Social Spaces for Learning

Giancarlo Mazzanti on Social Spaces for Learning

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Giancarlo Mazzanti on Social Spaces for Learning
Save this picture!
Giancarlo Mazzanti on Social Spaces for Learning, © Felipe Rueda
© Felipe Rueda

Courtesy of El Equipo de Mazzanti © Sergio Gomez © Rodrigo Davila © Rodrigo Davila + 8

PLANE—SITE has released a new film showcasing the work and ideas of Bogotá-based architect Giancarlo Mazzanti, founder of El Equipo de Mazzanti. In this video interview, Mazzanti elaborates on his experimental approach to design research and explores several of his spaces for learning. His firm is behind numerous schools and educational centers, designed to encourage playful and exploratory movement and social relations. As the video explore, Mazzanti creates scenarios for play in daily life.

PLANE—SITE's video explores a range of projects, including the Baby Gym in Barranquilla, 21 Atlantico Kindergartens in Atlantico and El Porvenir Kindergarten in Bogotá. Many of these projects are situated in low-income neighborhoods and act as catalysts for social change in marginalized communities. Mazzanti is deeply curious about how a building’s shape informs behavior and pedagogy. The passage of a student from one end of the space to another is disrupted with elements such as trampolines, plants or climbing areas.

As Mazzanti says in the video: “Play has a very important role in society.” How can a space simultaneously cultivate joy and, by facilitating unexpected behaviors and relations, act as another teacher? The video examines how object interaction and modular design is integral to Mazzanti’s process. From the form of the buildings to modular spatial geometry, the work shows how the designer connects to the community through collaboration.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Giancarlo Mazzanti on Social Spaces for Learning" 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923043/giancarlo-mazzanti-on-social-spaces-for-learning/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream