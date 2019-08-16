Ofenwerkstatt Workshop / ma ma

-
Architects
-
LocationQuadernstraße 7, 6824 Schlins, Austria
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectMartin Mackowitz
-
Area1000.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
Design Teamma-ma Werkraum für interaktive Baukunst
-
ClientsBertram & Harald
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The object Ofenwerkstatt Müller is a workshop with five workplaces for the production of rammed earth furnaces (lehmo.at). The structure of the workshop should be perceived as a simple and monolithic volume.
The building with a floor space of 228 square meters is built in a timber-framed construction. The building shell consists of fixed glazing and wood with a front facade of open masonry.
This stands on a concrete base and at certain points has generous openings with defined views. On the flat roof of the workshop, there is a solar plant with an area of 45 square meters and a 60-degree inclination.
The new workshop is positioned on the property in such a way that it creates a kind of inner courtyard situation in relation to the existing building. A restrained building is to be created, which with the materials wood and the open masonry represents the sustainable and technical aspects of the Ovenworkshop.