  7. Point Nepean Residence / B.E Architecture

Point Nepean Residence / B.E Architecture

  • 00:00 - 15 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 17

  • Design Team

    Andrew Piva, Broderick Ely, Jonathon Boucher, Duncan McLeary

  • Engineering

    D&A Consulting

  • Builder

    Riley Hazen Projects

  • Building Surveyors

    Checkpoint
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. The Point Nepean Residence is situated amongst thick tea tree parklands overlooking Portsea Pier and Port Phillip Bay. The façade was created using imported Travertine from Eco Outdoor, a product that will withstand everything the peninsula weather may throw at it.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The rough, weathered texture of the stone façade is reminiscent of the rocky breakwater boulders situated below the site, which makes the house look as though it is meant to be there.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Sustainably sourced plantation teak wraps the lower portion of the building and acts as the perfect companion for the Travertine façade above. The mechanically operated teak screens on the upstairs windows frame views of the bay and protecting the occupants from strong winds and harsh summer sun. The house is set back from the road with only glimpses of the building details being evident from the entranceway.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
East Elevation
East Elevation

It is only on approaching that slowly the house reveals itself, and one becomes more aware of the materiality of the elements used. Once inside the tall front gate, occupants and visitors are guided down a long walkway next to an atrium-style internal courtyard that opens out into the main living area with views over the pier and ocean beyond.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

About this office
B.E Architecture
Office

