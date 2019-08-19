Ideal Land-Art & Culture Center / Verse Design

+ 25

Architects Verse Design

Location Zhongmu, Zhengzhou, Henan, China

Category Cultural Center

Lead Architects Lie Dai, Paul Tang, Tao Luo

Design Team Deng Zhao, Xiaolu Wei, Bo Zhao, Xiaoling Yan, Weibin Zhou

Area 5100.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Schran Images

Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images

Text description provided by the architects. Ideal Land is built in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. The total site area is 4,000,000 square meters for residential community. “Community Construction” is the key value of this project. The Land-Art & Culture Center is located at the center area, north of central park, which is embraced by north, east and west city road.

The five independent functions are community library, community health-center, multi-functional Hall, community canteen, teahouse, and sale center, which were orderly designed by five different cuboids into the site.

Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images

Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images

The library with semi-transparent glass volume overhangs towards the park, provides an excellent view from the reading room. Meanwhile, each volume stands in series by corridors, and creates courtyards with diverse types of space.

main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images

main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images

main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images

main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images

main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images

Main Entrance is an open spacious grey space without door. Multiple space of courtyard can be felt from street.