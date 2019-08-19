World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Verse Design
  6. 2015
  7. Ideal Land-Art & Culture Center / Verse Design

Ideal Land-Art & Culture Center / Verse Design

  • 07:45 - 19 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ideal Land-Art & Culture Center / Verse Design
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Schran Images
aerial view. Image © Schran Images

aerial view. Image © Schran Images entrance. Image © Schran Images Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images + 25

  • Architects

    Verse Design

  • Location

    Zhongmu, Zhengzhou, Henan, China

  • Category

    Cultural Center

  • Lead Architects

    Lie Dai, Paul Tang, Tao Luo

  • Design Team

    Deng Zhao, Xiaolu Wei, Bo Zhao, Xiaoling Yan, Weibin Zhou

  • Area

    5100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Schran Images
Save this picture!
Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images
Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images

Text description provided by the architects. Ideal Land is built in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. The total site area is 4,000,000 square meters for residential community. “Community Construction” is the key value of this project. The Land-Art & Culture Center is located at the center area, north of central park, which is embraced by north, east and west city road.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Schran Images
aerial view. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Schran Images
aerial view. Image © Schran Images

The five independent functions are community library, community health-center, multi-functional Hall, community canteen, teahouse, and sale center, which were orderly designed by five different cuboids into the site.

Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Schran Images
entrance. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images
Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images
Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images

The library with semi-transparent glass volume overhangs towards the park, provides an excellent view from the reading room. Meanwhile, each volume stands in series by corridors, and creates courtyards with diverse types of space.

Save this picture!
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images
main courtyard and corridor. Image © Schran Images

Main Entrance is an open spacious grey space without door. Multiple space of courtyard can be felt from street.

Save this picture!
community canteen. Image © Schran Images
community canteen. Image © Schran Images
Save this picture!
community canteen. Image © Schran Images
community canteen. Image © Schran Images

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Verse Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center China
Cite: "Ideal Land-Art & Culture Center / Verse Design" 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923022/ideal-land-art-and-culture-center-verse-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Library overhangs the wall by 13 meters. Image © Schran Images

普罗理想国艺术文化中心 / 建言建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream