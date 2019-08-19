World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Mur Mur Lab
  6. 2019
  7. Future Bookstore / Mur Mur Lab

Future Bookstore / Mur Mur Lab

  • 20:00 - 19 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Future Bookstore / Mur Mur Lab
Save this picture!
Future Bookstore / Mur Mur Lab, © WDI
© WDI

© WDI © WDI © WDI © WDI + 18

  • Architects

    Mur Mur Lab

  • Location

    Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Murong Xia, Zhi Li

  • Design Team

    Xinlinag Li, Hanzhi Gao, Hongyu Mao, Mei Yang

  • Client

    Chujian Future Bookstore

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    WDI, Hanzhi
Save this picture!
© WDI
© WDI

Text description provided by the architects. Future Bookstore is located in Guli, Changshu, Jiangsu Province. Study of architecture is the key to open the conversation about future under the historical circumstances. The client, Future Bookstore had a vision that this newly built bookstore can uphold some non-traditional function within such traditional context, exhibit books at regular periods.

Save this picture!
plan
plan
Save this picture!
© WDI
© WDI

The bookstore hides in a resident area of a water town. Its neighbor is the Tieqintongjian Pagoda with history over 200 years, one of the private book collection house of Qing Dynasty. Such special context mixed up those blurry memory of spatial experience, the south of the city, old houses, childhood in Qingzhuangyuan Lane.

Save this picture!
© WDI
© WDI

These memories became important analogy in the design process. We didn’t attempt to create a whole brand new possibility. Imagination was triggered by the memories and experience.

Save this picture!
© WDI
© WDI
Save this picture!
© WDI
© WDI
Save this picture!
© WDI
© WDI

Under the old roof structure, there hides another new roof. They share similar logic of form, the ridge, the inner and outer cornice and clear volume of two slopes. Besides the comparability, it seemed to be completely unacquainted. Leaving the obvious outline of geometrical rules behind, the new roof composed a flow of curve together with the river outside. The eave is going up and down, some are like a welcoming gesture, while some are like a protection screen.

Save this picture!
© WDI
© WDI

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mur Mur Lab
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "Future Bookstore / Mur Mur Lab" 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923014/future-bookstore-mur-mur-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© WDI

未来书店 / Mur Mur Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream