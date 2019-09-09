Mata Atlântica Residence / Indio da Costa Arquitetura

+ 23

Engineering Stewart Engenharia

Landscaping CAP Paisagismo

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Wedged into the side of the mountain and boldly looking out over the landscape, the house reveals a captivating view of the city’s most beautiful icons: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, Ipanema beach, Guanabara Bay, Sugar Loaf, Christ the Redeemer, the Dois irmãos Mountain and Pedra da Gávea.

Attractive, cool and bright, this house is the model of an architectural design that divides both the vertical and horizontal plane, with energized open spaces. Seen from the outside, the house’s prominent location and grand dimensions endow it with a sense of power and magnificence. But inside, the house boasts an extremely gentle, intimate atmosphere.

One of the main reasons for this is the use of artwork in its architecture: a mural by painter and friend Adriano Aquino – the visitor and the landscape are incorporated in the artwork, complemented by a beautiful sculpture by Franz Weissman, strategically placed in the garden.

The house is divided in a horizontal plane, creating a more ventilated and bright environment, and therefore, healthier. This plane communicates with another vertical plane at right angles, which, protected by glass skylights, separates the social and living quarters of the house from the service area, connected by unimposing walkway.