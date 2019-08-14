House For Books and Blues / Børve Borchsenius Arkitekter

+ 21

Landscape Dronninga Landskap AS

Consultants Eilev Løkja, Cowi, NEAS Brannconsult AS, Brekke & Strand Akustikk, Multiconsult

Collaborators Sweco, Forene Montører Kongsberg, Notodden Rørlegger Forretning, G.K. Notodden, Murstad Entreprenørservice AS, Heis Plan AS, Loe Betongelementer AS, Kranor AS

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a result of winning an open, international plan and design competition in 2010. The House for Books and Blues, or Bok & Blueshuset is a three-story house containing library, cinema, live stage, café, museum for blues, sound studio and music tuition.

Notodden Blues Festival and Europas Bluessenter also have their offices here. All the functions of the house are reached from an open vestibule and reception. The architectonic expression of the house tries to pursue elements of the historical industrial architecture, that characterizes parts of Notodden`s dock area also today.

The different functions are organized in their own volumes and can, therefore, be read out of the architecture of the house. Three large lightwells above the reception and vestibule are the signature of the house.