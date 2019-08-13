World
  The Elms Boutique Apartments / Chan Architecture

The Elms Boutique Apartments / Chan Architecture

  19:00 - 13 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
The Elms Boutique Apartments / Chan Architecture
© Tatjana Plitt
  • Builder

    Vujic Property Group

  • Interior Design

    Doherty Design Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    HTC Consulting Engineers

  • Building Surveyor

    Florencig Smith

  • Services Engineer

    Bestec Consulting Engineers

  • Fire Engineer

    Dobbs Doherty

  • Landscaping designer

    John Patrick Landscapes

  • Marketing

    Cassette

  • Planning Consultant

    Song Bowden
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The Elms is a boutique development of 5 apartments located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the bayside suburb of Brighton, Melbourne. The architecture of the Elms was inspired by the beautiful Elm trees which line both sides of the street providing an ever changing streetscape with colour and texture. The large leaves of the Elm trees are oval in shape with distinctive veins, both of which have been referred to in the façade patterning of the two large architectural elements on either side of the front entrance.

Floor plans
Floor plans
A variety of materials were chosen for the façade to complement and reference the streetscape colours and textures, including cypress pine fencing, textured white brickwork, spotted gum linings on the eaves and hand-crafted metal cladding on the walls. The organic, curved concrete patterning on the external façade of the building continues into the lobby area with timber battens on the walls backed by a bronze-coloured glass.  This is complemented by a wall of sheer curtains, timber stairs and natural stone floor tiles which add balance and softness into the space.  

Each apartment has been designed to be spacious and stylish, each with access to natural light and direct views to the street trees from their main living spaces.  Each space has been carefully designed with functionality in mind, complemented by a combination of natural timber, marble, natural stone and glass.  Brass highlight elements including custom curved finger recesses, solid brass shelves and custom, locally designed light fittings add individuality and personality to each apartment.

About this office
Chan Architecture
Office

