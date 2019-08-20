Astin John Designs New Hyperloop Terminal for Mumbai

Designer Astin John has created a proposal for a new hyperloop terminal in Mumbai, India. The project is intended to celebrate the new age of hyperloop transportation technology through architecture for the state approved Mumbai – Pune hyperloop in Maharastra. The terminal acts as a transportation hub that connects other modes of transport in Mumbai to the hyperloop, and is inspired from the aerodynamic free flow of air.

+ 5

As John explains, new age technology is represented in architecture through a modern design and state of the art facilities. The structure takes a parametric form to illustrate the concept of flow through different elements. The terminal's main function is easy flow of passengers and goods from one point to another, and from one mode of transport to another. The building facade is designed with a responsive skin that automatically respond to the climate through sensors and an actuator. Every unit of the skin is mechanically controlled by the actuator by sensing external and internal conditions like heat and air flow through the sensors.

John's project follows the news that the Government of Maharashtra has deemed Virgin Hyperloop One a public infrastructure project, setting it up to become the first hyperloop project in the world.

News via ArchDaily Submissions