World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Astin John Designs New Hyperloop Terminal for Mumbai

Astin John Designs New Hyperloop Terminal for Mumbai

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Astin John Designs New Hyperloop Terminal for Mumbai
Save this picture!
Astin John Designs New Hyperloop Terminal for Mumbai, Courtesy of Astin John
Courtesy of Astin John

Designer Astin John has created a proposal for a new hyperloop terminal in Mumbai, India. The project is intended to celebrate the new age of hyperloop transportation technology through architecture for the state approved Mumbai – Pune hyperloop in Maharastra. The terminal acts as a transportation hub that connects other modes of transport in Mumbai to the hyperloop, and is inspired from the aerodynamic free flow of air.

Courtesy of Astin John Courtesy of Astin John Courtesy of Astin John Courtesy of Astin John + 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Astin John
Courtesy of Astin John
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Astin John
Courtesy of Astin John

As John explains, new age technology is represented in architecture through a modern design and state of the art facilities. The structure takes a parametric form to illustrate the concept of flow through different elements. The terminal's main function is easy flow of passengers and goods from one point to another, and from one mode of transport to another. The building facade is designed with a responsive skin that automatically respond to the climate through sensors and an actuator. Every unit of the skin is mechanically controlled by the actuator by sensing external and internal conditions like heat and air flow through the sensors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Astin John
Courtesy of Astin John

John's project follows the news that the Government of Maharashtra has deemed Virgin Hyperloop One a public infrastructure project, setting it up to become the first hyperloop project in the world.

News via ArchDaily Submissions

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Astin John Designs New Hyperloop Terminal for Mumbai" 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922871/astin-john-designs-new-hyperloop-terminal-for-mumbai/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream