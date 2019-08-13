Pulsa Residential Building / Aedas

+ 26

Architects Aedas

Location Hong Kong

Category Apartments

Lead Architect Cary Lau

Client Winfield Investments Ltd

Area 3906.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Aedas

Text description provided by the architects. Repulse Bay is among the most luxury residential areas in Hong Kong. Backed by mountains, Pulsa is steeply sloped with spectacular sea view of the Bay. Eight houses are arranged in two tiers to optimize sea views, yet minimizing disturbance to the natural slope.

“When the architecture is integrated with nature and even becomes its integral part, damage to the environment is minimised.” According to Aedas Executive Director Cary Lau. Embracing residents and visitors with nature is what Cary’s design plans to achieve.

Save this picture! Sea view towards Repulse Bay Beach is optimized after elevation

Surrounded by lush landscapes, the design motif of Pulsa is inspired by sea waves. Different floor area, layout, building profile and materials have been adopted, bestowing each house a unique identity in a coherent statement. Facades of houses create diffractions and reflections, creating ever-changing perspectives from different viewing angles, to surround residents by the natural beauty of Repulse Bay.

Located on a slope of approximately 40 degrees, the plot is originally in irregular geometric shapes. Not-for-development areas need to be reserved as required by regulations, to provide reasonable buffer between the adjoining developments. Nonetheless, Cary managed to optimize space and desirable views by arranging houses in two rows.

Save this picture! Pulsa blends in with the nature. Image © Aedas

Save this picture! The curves are synonymous with sea waves. Image © Aedas

Cary gave careful thought to the best house dispositions on the natural slope. He chose a cascading arrangement, in which 3 houses in the front row are built downwards, whereas 5 houses in the rear row are built upwards. Building foundations in the rear row are slightly raised, while garages and plant rooms in the rear layer are set under the residential floors. The consequent master layout plan ensures that all houses acquire sea views of the Repulse Bay.

“Integrating nature into architecture is just the beginning. We should focus on its long term impact, to make our design meaningful.” Cary has put thorough considerations to reduce carbon footprint for Pulsa. The project achieved BEAM plus GOLD in Provisional assessment for its environmentally-friendly design and selection of materials. Different Low-E coatings not only control glare, but also reduce heat transfer across building envelops. The design applies cross-ventilation to enhance thermal comfort, while outdoor swimming pools are set on roof floor and the floor system raised on roof, to enable an effective energy- saving architecture.

"From day one of our design process, our team has already been thinking solutions to lower impact on the environment. Pulsa made it. This is a project belongs to both nature and itself.” Cary said.