World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Italians Ban Large Cruises from the Historical Center Of Venice

Italians Ban Large Cruises from the Historical Center Of Venice

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Italians Ban Large Cruises from the Historical Center Of Venice
Save this picture!
Italians Ban Large Cruises from the Historical Center Of Venice, Courtesy of Dan Davison under the license CC BY 2.0
Courtesy of Dan Davison under the license CC BY 2.0

Starting September, all ships that exceed 1000 tones will be obliged to change their route, in order to prevail them from entering Venice’s lagoon. The Italian government took the decision after major protests due to many incidents, the latest being in June of 2019 where 5 people were injured from a collision between a cruise ship, the dock, and a small tourist boat.

In fact, this is not the first time this issue surfaces. Back in 2013, bans were overturned by the legislation, regarding the same type of boats entering the central Giudecca canal, the famous waterway very close to St Mark’s square, and in 2017 announcements were made regarding diverting the routes from the historical center in vain.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Marc Berry Reid under the license CC BY 2.0
Courtesy of Marc Berry Reid under the license CC BY 2.0

With these decisions, the government is also trying to diminish the erosion issues and pollution problems in the waterway. In fact, some claim that cruise ships are a risk for the lagoon, create waves that erode the foundations of the city and bring in many more tourists than the city can grasp. Plans are to reroute one-third of the boats by end of 2020.

News via BBC.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Italians Ban Large Cruises from the Historical Center Of Venice" 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922774/italians-ban-large-cruises-from-the-historical-center-of-venice/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream