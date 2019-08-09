World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Costaveras Arquitetos
  6. 2019
  7. Corten House / Costaveras Arquitetos

Corten House / Costaveras Arquitetos

  • 14:00 - 9 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Corten House / Costaveras Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Corten House / Costaveras Arquitetos, © Studio Ode
© Studio Ode

© Studio Ode © Studio Ode © Studio Ode © Studio Ode + 23

  • Architects

    Costaveras Arquitetos

  • Location

    Jardins Munique, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Bruno Veras Pinto Cordeiro, Juliano Da Cunha Costa

  • Area

    665.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Studio Ode

  • Project Team

    Camila Portella, Bernardo Costa Campos, Leandro França

  • Engineering

    Attiva Engenharia

  • Landscaping

    Fred Rodrigues

  • Collaborators

    Marmorarte, Light Design, Finart, Florenzano Estruturas Metálicas, Multipedras, Deca, Aj Acabamentos, Automatize, Simmetais, Aluflex
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Ode
© Studio Ode

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a private condominium in the city of Goiânia, Casa Corten was designed to meet the needs of a young couple with their young children. The first challenge was to overcome the steep slope: for this, we sectorized the house on 3 levels, determining their respective uses: level 1 (half buried) - garage / services, level 2 (ground floor being street level) for social use + level 3 (higher) to the intimate area.

Save this picture!
© Studio Ode
© Studio Ode
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Studio Ode
© Studio Ode

From these premises came the volumes that mark the project. A large box of prestressed concrete houses the social entrance of the house. A horizontal corten steel panel stretches the front façade and opens to the main living room, which interacts directly with the balcony and pool, generating maximum integration between the environments. Two smaller boxes, which make up the suites and home office, intersect on the upper floor, generating fittings and swings that give movement to the whole.

Save this picture!
© Studio Ode
© Studio Ode

We use, in certain sections, the metal structure as an aesthetic and functional solution: hanging over the pool, a large pergola works as a bridge, also helping in shading. On the upper floor, the metal pergola serves as a connecting element between the master suite and the home office, creating an intimate balcony of contemplation for the couple. Finishes like slatted concrete, corten steel, slatted wood, pebble stone... treat the facades in a subtle way, giving the house timelessness. The color palette is very neutral, helping to get furniture and decoration.

Save this picture!
© Studio Ode
© Studio Ode
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Studio Ode
© Studio Ode

The landscaping is lush with very tropical foliage to provide privacy and protection for the pool. Concern about the sun was important. This appears on all facades, where we treat the opening panels with wooden trusses that serve as a filter for the afternoon sun. On the gourmet veranda, large brises soleil in corten steel sheets control the entry of the morning sun.

Save this picture!
© Studio Ode
© Studio Ode

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Costaveras Arquitetos
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Corten House / Costaveras Arquitetos" [Casa Corten / Costaveras Arquitetos] 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922701/corten-house-costaveras-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream