  7. JW Marriot Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa / Olson Kundig

JW Marriot Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa / Olson Kundig

  • 01:00 - 12 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
JW Marriot Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa / Olson Kundig
© Benjamin Benschneider
  • Design Principal

    Jim Olson, FAIA

  • Principal

    Kevin M. Kudo-King, AIA, LEED® AP

  • Project Manager

    Jerry Garcia, LEED® AP

  • Architectural Staff

    Martina Bendel and Jorge Ribera

  • Landscape Architect

    Michelle Arab, ASLA

  • Interiors

    Debbie Kennedy, LEED® AP ID+C, Charlie Hellstern and Cristina Acevedo

  • Engineering

    Alonso y Associados, Structural Engineer

  • Consultants

    Luz en Arquitectura, Lighting Design

  • Associate Architect

    IDEA Asociados de Mexico

  • General Contractor

    Grupo Diestra
© Martien Mulder
“To me, being close to nature is the greatest luxury in the world. The design of the JW Marriott is intended to create an intimate relationship with this spectacular natural setting.“ –Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal

© Benjamin Benschneider
Main Level Plan
Main Level Plan
© Benjamin Benschneider
The design of the JW Marriott Los Cabos Resort seamlessly blends architecture and art with the site’s powerful desert landscape and an endless panorama of the Pacific Ocean. Though separated from the water by a 35-foot-tall dune, the resort creates an immediate connection from entry to the ocean through a horizon-framing main arrival hall and intuitive, adventure-evoking pathways throughout the resort.

© Benjamin Benschneider
The grandeur of the 299-room, the 561,000-square-foot resort is honed to an intimate scale starting with the entry hall where a cadence of tall columns inspired by pre-Columbian architecture draws visitors forward. Just past the main entrance, two separate infinity pools appear to join, creating a visual connection to the ocean beyond. The horizon takes center stage from nearly every place in the resort. As guests move throughout the property, they are greeted with unexpected views of the water, framed by native landscaping.

© Benjamin Benschneider
“My main inspiration was the power of the ocean and bringing its power into every part of this hotel. When you move through the spaces, there are always moments where your eye can focus on the outdoors. The architecture is designed to frame nature.“ –Jim Olson, FAIA, Design Principal

© Benjamin Benschneider
Smooth concrete and stucco buildings throughout the complex, whose color was derived from the sand of the surrounding desert, were designed to appear native to the site. Open travertine-covered hallways and floors combined with local soil aggregates, further blur the physical boundaries of indoors and outdoors, site and architecture. Specially commissioned artworks from Mexican artists including Jaume Plensa, Jorge Yázpik, and Sam Falls are woven throughout the interior and exterior spaces of the resort, as well as individual guest rooms.

© Benjamin Benschneider
About this office
Olson Kundig
Cite: "JW Marriot Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa / Olson Kundig" 12 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922692/jw-marriot-los-cabos-beach-resort-and-spa-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

