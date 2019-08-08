Coop Himmelb(l)au's Winning Proposal for The Xingtai Science And Technology Museum

+ 13

Coop Himmelb(l)au have revealed the first images of their winning entry for the new science and technology museum in Xingtai, the oldest city in northern China. The concept generated by the architects celebrates the scientific aspect and progress of the region and anchors the status of Xingtai as a technological hub and key player in the province.

After a competition organized by China Building Centre, Coop Himmelb(l)au were able to secure the victorious position, because of an approach based on the historical endeavors of the great men and women of the area. In fact, the sculpture-like building generates a playful and bold cantilever, a dynamic and fluid form, reminiscing the past, and reflecting the current and future innovations in all different fields.

Using new structural concepts, the building will hold plus energy systems, also highlighting the scientific and technological achievements of the city. The new proposal stands out from its surroundings, especially because of the giant billboard and screen like entity, but nevertheless, it blends within its inventive landscape and public space. The project resembles in its design the traditional artistic moves of the Austrian firm but remains very specific to the Chinese province.