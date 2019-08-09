World
  3. Publicity of the Bid Evaluation Result for the International Bidding of Curator of the Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition (Luohu•2021)

Publicity of the Bid Evaluation Result for the International Bidding of Curator of the Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition (Luohu•2021)

Publicity of the Bid Evaluation Result for the International Bidding of Curator of the Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition (Luohu•2021)
Publicity of the Bid Evaluation Result for the International Bidding of Curator of the Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition (Luohu•2021)

The Opening Ceremony of Brewery Arts Festival and Architectural Exhibition (Luohu•2021) is a plan to fulfill the future vision for the comprehensive improvement of the industrial heritage of Kingway Brewery’s urban renewal unit. The project has attracted much attention as Shenzhen’s first case where urban renewal contributes to industrial heritage preservation and activated renovation on land. 

Since the release of the bidding announcement in May 2019, a total of 31 bidding applicants had registered for the bidding by the registration deadline on June 1, 2019. By the deadline for the submission of the preliminary qualification review documents on June 11, eligible documents from 27 applicants had been received. Through the preliminary qualification review, five domestic and foreign excellent design/curation teams had been shortlisted as official bidders, including URBANUS Architecture & Design, SUD Architectes, Nansha Original Design Enterprise, People’s Architecture Office Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen CM design Co., Ltd..

The project bid evaluation meeting was held at Grand Hyatt Shenzhen on August 6, 2019. A bid evaluation committee comprising seven experts, including Meng Jianmin, Wang Weiren, Huang Juzheng, Li Cheng, Li Degeng, Zhu Xiongyi and Huang Cong, had a thorough discussion and strict review after listening attentively to all participating teams’ presentations on their “design + curation” proposal and answers to questions. 

The final result of the bidding is as follows:
1st place: URBANUS Architecture & Design
2nd place: Nansha Original Design Enterprise
3rd place: People’s Architecture Office Co., Ltd.
4th place: Shenzhen CM design Co., Ltd.
5th place: SUD Architectes
According to the bidding scheme approved by the Luohu District Government and relevant authorities, at the recommendation of the Bid Evaluation Committee, the inviter has confirmed URBANUS Architecture & Design as the winner of the project.

Publicity start date: August 9, 2019; publicity end date: August 11, 2019.

Proposals of the Five Shortlisted Official Bidders (Contents of Space Renovation)
URBANUS Architecture & Design

Courtesy of 都市实践
Courtesy of 都市实践
Courtesy of 都市实践
Nansha Original Design Enterprise

Courtesy of 南沙
Courtesy of 南沙
Courtesy of 南沙
People’s Architecture Office Co., Ltd.

Courtesy of 众造建筑
Courtesy of 众造建筑
Courtesy of 众造建筑
Shenzhen CM design Co., Ltd.

Courtesy of 厘米制造
Courtesy of 厘米制造
Courtesy of 厘米制造
SUD Architectes

Courtesy of sud
Courtesy of sud
Courtesy of sud
For any objection against the evaluation result, please raise an opinion to the inviter in writing by the publicity end date. The contact information is as follows:
Inviter: Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Address: Procurement Department, 35/F, Baishida Building, No. 2 Taining Road, Donghu Sub-district, Luohu District, Shenzhen，Guangdong Province, China
Contact person: Mr. He
Tel: +86-755-25516328-8828
Email: wanglijuan@gdland.cn

August 9, 2019

