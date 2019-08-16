Miami Architecture Guide: 10 Places to Visit on Your First Trip

Save this picture! © Rasmus Hjortshøj. ImageGrove at Grand Bay / BIG

In the last decade, Miami has progressively transformed into a mecca of architecture and design. While the city’s tropical persona is most often associated with Art Deco, Miami offers a wide range of architectural styles from Mediterranean Revival to Miami Modern and everything in between. Over the years, the city has welcomed a some of the world’s leading talent including Pritzker Prize winners like “Queen of the Curves” Zaha Hadid, French visionary Jean Nouvel, Swiss duo Herzog & de Meuron, Frank Gehry and more – who have all left a lasting impression on Miami through their work. Whether visiting Miami Beach’s Art Deco district or the quaint, village-like Coconut Grove neighborhood, visitors can discover an array of awe-inspiring architecture no matter where their travels take them.

Save this picture! @ Zaha Hadid Architects. ImageOne Thousand Museum Residences

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects and ODP Architects

Location: 1000 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Description: One Thousand Museum Residences, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Zaha Hadid, is Miami’s most prestigious new residential building. Boasting a unique exoskeleton design, homeowners are one of the few to reside in an iconic landmark sitting at the nexus of the Miami’s most desirable destinations. The 62-story tower combines Hadid’s striking visionary architecture with an unprecedented level of service and extraordinary amenities.

Save this picture! © Robin Hill. ImagePark Grove / OMA | Shohei Shigematsu

Architect: Rem Koolhaas’ OMA

Location: 1000 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Description: Park Grove is Coconut Grove’s newest multi-tower residential enclave designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm OMA, founded by Rem Koolhaas. Club Residences and Two Park Grove are currently move-in ready, with 132-units and 73-units respectively. The final tower, One Park Grove, will come online with 68-units in the first quarter of 2020. The highly anticipated development delivers an ambitious blend of art, design and lifestyle services and amenities to the vibrant Coconut Grove neighborhood. This project is the culmination of a shared vision between Terra Group and The Related Group, who united for the first time with this iconic build.

Palazzo Del Sol

Save this picture! © Kobi Karp Architecture. ImagePalazzo Del Sol / Kobi Karp Architecture

Architect: Kobi Karp Architecture

Location:7000 Fisher Island Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33109

Description: Palazzo Del Sol was meticulously designed to honor the legacy of Fisher Island, a 216-acre private island resort in Miami, FL. Architecturally, the sprawling 10 story, 46 residence Kobi Karp-designed palazzo is a contemporary homage to the island’s original development, the Mediterranean Vanderbilt Mansion built in 1936.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron. Image1111 Lincoln Road / Herzog & de Meuron

Architect: Herzog & de Meuron

Location: 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Description: 1111 Lincoln Road is a parking garage in South Beach designed by the internationally known Swiss architectural firm of Herzog & de Meuron. The gorgeous facility brings together office, retail and parking all under one roof. It is located at the western end of the Lincoln Road Mall at the intersection with Alton Road, and can house some 300 cars.

Save this picture! © Iwan Baan. ImagePerez Art Museum / Herzog & de Meuron

Architect: Herzog & de Meuron

Location: 1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida, United States 33132

Description: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), located in Downtown Miami's Museum Park alongside Biscayne Bay, is Miami-Dade County's flagship museum presenting international art of the 20th and 21st centuries. Designed by prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, the state-of-the-art facility offers 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space including flexible galleries, an education complex, the PAMM Shop with unique gifts, art books and furnishings, and Verde waterfront restaurant and bar.

Save this picture! © Rasmus Hjortshøj. ImageGrove at Grand Bay / BIG

Architect: Bjarke Ingels Group

Location: 2669 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133

Description: Terra Group teamed with celebrated Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, of BIG Architects, to bring modern luxury to historic Coconut Grove, Miami’s oldest neighborhood. Terra and Ingels envisioned a residence that would evoke luxury, but also fuse it with distinctly contemporary design. With floor plates that rotate every three feet at every elevation from the 3rd to the 17th floors, Ingels’ design creates two gracefully twisting towers that appear to be turning to capture the view as they rise to the sky.

Adrienne Arsht Center

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wikimedia Creative Common License / Averette. ImageAdrienne Arsht Center / Cesar Pelli

Architect: Cesar Pelli

Location: 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Description: Set in the heart of downtown Miami and designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is one of the world’s leading performing arts organizations and venues. Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has emerged as a leader in presenting innovative programming that mirrors South Florida’s diversity as well as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area.



Save this picture! © Rui Dias-Adios. ImageNew World Center / Gehry Partners

Architect: Frank Gehry

Location: 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Description: The result of collaboration between MTT and Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, the New World Center is an architectural gem adjacent to Miami Beach SoundScape park in the heart of South Beach. The New World Center features multiple flexible spaces, cutting edge media equipment, six stories of natural light and views of the iconic Miami Beach Art Deco skyline all perfectly situated between dramatic ocean and bay vistas.



Delano South Beach

Save this picture! @ Gzzz via Wikimedia Commons licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. ImageDelano South Beach

Architect: Robert Swartburg

Location: 1685 Collins Avenue

Description: Delano South Beach is a luxury boutique hotel that balances eclectic details with grand public spaces that are playful, elegant, quietly theatrical and filled with all-night energy - proof that the new rules of chic are simplicity with a crisp, clean and modern sense of ease.

Freedom Tower

Save this picture! © Flikr user Dan Lundberg licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. ImageFreedom Tower

Architect: Schultze and Weaver

Location: 600 Biscayne Boulevard

Description: Located at 600 Biscayne Boulevard, the Mediterranean style tower is part of Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Built on the west side of Biscayne Boulevard, the Tower faces the American Airlines Arena as well as Bayside Marketplace. Throughout its rich history, The Freedom Tower has had many tenants and has narrowly escaped destruction multiple times. Now housing the Miami Dade College Museum of Art + Design (MDC MOA+D). MDC MOA+D provides its patrons and visitors access to unique cultural, historical and educational exhibitions that enrich the greater community while building and preserving an expansive permanent art collection, Freedom Tower archives, and newly established design collection.

BONUS PROJECT

Save this picture! Courtesy of JDS Development. ImageMonad Terrace / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Architect: Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Location: 1300 Monad Terrace Miami Beach, FL 33139

Description: Delivering early 2020, Monad Terrace is a unique waterfront residential development comprised of two slender mid-rise towers designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Jean Nouvel (known for the Louvre Abu Dhabi among others). This project stands out with its signature honeycomb exterior, glittering lagoon, expansive outdoor space and next-level amenities. Monad Terrace fits the scale of the neighborhood while delivering striking architecture and vertical landscaping. The property will also have a ground-floor juice bar open to the public.