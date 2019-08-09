World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. United States
  5. DesignBuildBLUFF
  6. 2018
  7. Fire Mesa Kitchen & Grill Pavilion / DesignBuildBLUFF

Fire Mesa Kitchen & Grill Pavilion / DesignBuildBLUFF

  • 01:00 - 9 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fire Mesa Kitchen & Grill Pavilion / DesignBuildBLUFF
Save this picture!
Fire Mesa Kitchen & Grill Pavilion / DesignBuildBLUFF, © Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

© Dana Sohm © Dana Sohm © Dana Sohm © Dana Sohm + 15

  • Faculty

    Libby Haslam, Jose Galarza, Hiroko Yamamoto, Atsushi Yamamoto

  • Students

    Natalie Chipman, Carly Curry, Jordan Dejarnett, London Holmgren, McKay Hussey, Heather McDonald, Shay Myers, Cori Snyder, James Vause, Joshua Vondran, Wanwei Yuan, Jared Zambrana, Zhixiang Zhuang

  • Engineering

    Reaveley Engineers

  • Consultants

    Earth Wall Builders, Kilfab
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

Text description provided by the architects. Fire Mesa is a product of community vision, collaboration, and improvisation in the rural desert town of Bluff, Utah. The community kitchen and grilling pavilion will serve as a hub for the few large events the community hosts each year including the annual hot air balloon festival, and it offers a new amenity for locals who already use the adjacent community center buildings for yoga, meetings, or picnics. The project involved community members from beginning design processes via public workshops and through the building process by welcoming visitors to see progress and participate in the construction.

Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

DesignBuildBLUFF worked with members of the community to develop a master plan proposal for the community center site which includes an improved playground, recreation areas and walking paths, native vegetation, and program for performances and stargazing.

Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

Imagined as a space for gathering, indoor and outdoor cooking, music, and recreation, Fire Mesa is the first built component of the master plan and the centerpiece of the expansive site, intended to activate the adjacent proposed programs as they come into realization. It features a 400 square foot commercial kitchen which will be used by the community center and rented for events, and a 14-foot long outdoor grill which is accessible to visitors year-round.

Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm
Save this picture!
Master plan rendered
Master plan rendered
Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

Rammed earth walls are a striking feature as one approaches the site, attracting passersby to come closer to inspect and feel the handcrafted surfaces. They also shield the kitchen from the intense desert sun and strong winds, tempering the interior environment by thermal mass. The labor-intensive construction process of the rammed earth walls was an opportunity to create a unique and durable assembly using local, inexpensive materials; to tap into volunteer labor; and to introduce a new building technology to the community.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The walls tell the story of their slow and manual creation through the visible layers of material. The texture of each lift depended upon the amount of compaction, variations in each batch of material, and even how the material was placed into the formwork before ramming.

Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

In the spirit of the DesignBuildBLUFF program where improvising and innovating with recycled materials is convention, many of the finishes were salvaged or donated. The underside of the sprawling canopy which floats above the rammed earth is clad in corrugated metal left over from previous projects. Fenestrations are finished with salvaged steel and the beams of the canopy are charred to darken and protect the wood.

Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

Despite the material palette being restricted to materials which were affordable and accessible in this remote corner of Utah, the tones of earth and rusted metal and the charred wood and dark steel fit right in amongst a sea of sand and against a backdrop of the iconic red bluffs from which the town gets its name.

Save this picture!
© Dana Sohm
© Dana Sohm

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DesignBuildBLUFF
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center United States
Cite: "Fire Mesa Kitchen & Grill Pavilion / DesignBuildBLUFF" 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922655/fire-mesa-kitchen-and-grill-pavilion-designbuildbluff/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream