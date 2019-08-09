World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Walker Workshop
  6. 2016
  7. Wild Lilac House / Walker Workshop

Wild Lilac House / Walker Workshop

  • 03:00 - 9 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wild Lilac House / Walker Workshop
Save this picture!
Wild Lilac House / Walker Workshop, © Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher + 27

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. This 3,200 sf single-family residence and accompanying 800 sf pool house were envisioned as a refuge cradled within the foothills of the San Bernardino National Forest. The design uses a series of thickened walls which run east-west along the topography of the dramatic mountain site to establish discrete programmatic zones and protect the interiors from the sun. Each resulting zone affirms its connection to the surrounding hillside, extending to outdoor living areas and into the landscape beyond, while the thickened walls demarcate successively more private areas of the house.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The main residence features a three-car garage, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a fluid living, dining, and kitchen space with sliding glass doors opening onto the pool to the east and the valley sunset to the west and anchored by an indoor-outdoor fireplace.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The pool house is perched a few steps above, nestled into the hillside and opening onto the pool and outdoor living area below. Water features integrated into the landscape include a generous lap pool, baja shelf, and spa, and an additional private sunset-view spa off the master suite.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

A simple palette of grey plaster and cast-in-place concrete joined with natural materials and minimal landscaping blends softly into the surrounding chaparral and the colors of the desert sky.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Walker Workshop
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Wild Lilac House / Walker Workshop" 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922644/wild-lilac-house-walker-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream