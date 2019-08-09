World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Studio O+A
  6. 2018
  7. Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A

Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A

  • 10:00 - 9 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A
Save this picture!
Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A, © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young + 70

  • Architects

    Studio O+A

  • Location

    SoMa, San Francisco, CA, United States

  • Category

    Office Buildings

  • Design Team

    Dan Kretchmer, Primo Orpilla, Dani Canepa, Brianna Bernstein, Amy Young, Nikki Hall, Marbel Calderon, George Craigmyle, Amy Kwok, Emily Cano, Sammy Calabrese, Chase Lunt, Elizabeth Vereker

  • Area

    300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

  • Clients

    Slack

  • Engineering

    ESD, CMI, Decker, Salter, Holmes Structure, AVDG

  • Landscape

    Habitat Horticulture

  • Consultants

    CRI Furniture, Two Furnish, Two Décor, Niteo Lighting Design

  • Collaborators

    superfab, Kyle Minor Design, Commercial Casework, Alexis Moran, Julie Stonehouse, Concreteworks, Adam Torres, Level 5 Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Text description provided by the architects. When Slack asked O+A to create its new multi-floor headquarters in San Francisco one design story presented itself immediately. Slack’s CEO Stewart Butterfeld is an outdoorsman, a hiker who goes off grid every year and recharges in the various types of wilderness—desert, mountains, forest—that make up the Pacifc Crest Trail.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

Because that trail forms a bridge between two of Slack’s offices in Vancouver and San Francisco it seemed a thematic link too rich to pass up. O+A’s concept was to create a floor-by-floor evocation of those landscapes—in effect to turn a trip up the elevator into a virtual trip from Baja to the Pacific Northwest.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

The idea was to suggest not just a variety of topographical and botanical contexts, but to capture, as well, the experiential links between hiking a wilderness trail—and work.

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young
© Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio O+A
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings United States
Cite: "Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A" 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922640/slack-headquarters-studio-o-plus-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream