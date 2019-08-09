Slack Headquarters / Studio O+A

-
Architects
-
LocationSoMa, San Francisco, CA, United States
-
Category
-
Design TeamDan Kretchmer, Primo Orpilla, Dani Canepa, Brianna Bernstein, Amy Young, Nikki Hall, Marbel Calderon, George Craigmyle, Amy Kwok, Emily Cano, Sammy Calabrese, Chase Lunt, Elizabeth Vereker
-
Area300.0 ft2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ClientsSlack
-
EngineeringESD, CMI, Decker, Salter, Holmes Structure, AVDG
-
LandscapeHabitat Horticulture
-
ConsultantsCRI Furniture, Two Furnish, Two Décor, Niteo Lighting Design
-
Collaboratorssuperfab, Kyle Minor Design, Commercial Casework, Alexis Moran, Julie Stonehouse, Concreteworks, Adam Torres, Level 5 Design
Text description provided by the architects. When Slack asked O+A to create its new multi-floor headquarters in San Francisco one design story presented itself immediately. Slack’s CEO Stewart Butterfeld is an outdoorsman, a hiker who goes off grid every year and recharges in the various types of wilderness—desert, mountains, forest—that make up the Pacifc Crest Trail.
Because that trail forms a bridge between two of Slack’s offices in Vancouver and San Francisco it seemed a thematic link too rich to pass up. O+A’s concept was to create a floor-by-floor evocation of those landscapes—in effect to turn a trip up the elevator into a virtual trip from Baja to the Pacific Northwest.
The idea was to suggest not just a variety of topographical and botanical contexts, but to capture, as well, the experiential links between hiking a wilderness trail—and work.