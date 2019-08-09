Wynyard Central East 2 Apartments / Architectus

+ 22

Architects Architectus

Location Wynyard Quarter, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand

Category Apartments

Lead Architect Patrick Clifford, Frank Coleman

Design Team Alisha Patel, Amelia Moginie, Callum Barnett, Elizabeth Seuseu, Hamish McPhail, Jeremy Thompson, Kishan Patel, Mary Henry, Michael Whiteacre, Warren Nicholson, Severin Soder

Area 18000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. Wynyard Central is a vibrant residential precinct situated in the heart of Auckland’s regenerated Wynyard Quarter. The development offers a diverse range of housing typologies across three residential designs; timber-clad pavilions, brick-clad mews houses, and an impressive concrete and steel artisan apartment building. Open and generous in its connections with the surrounding parks, the project also delivers new public laneways which are activated by 14 front doors and ten commercial tenancies.

Architectus has been involved in the creation of the Wynyard Quarter Urban Design Framework for the past 15 years; the fundamental premise of which is to build on the existing character of Wynyard Quarter. Wynyard Central adds to this vision and delivers a new neighbourhood with a distinct character; one which mixes contemporary design with the surrounding industrial marine environment and maritime heritage.

All apartments and townhouses are individually designed with a wide range of layouts catering for different lifestyles including child friendly amenities and safe outdoor spaces. Public spaces are celebrated, and ground floor edges are activated and engaging. Wynyard Central is home to a mosaic of lives and activity, interwoven and independent, in a thriving waterfront context.

Sustainability principles permeate every aspect of the design and Wynyard Central is the first large-scale multi-unit residential development to achieve a Homestar Design rating in New Zealand with each residence achieving a minimum 7 rating for sustainability and energy efficiency.