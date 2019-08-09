New Lab, Research and Manufacturing Center / Marvel Architects

+ 26

Clients MacroSea, DBI

Structural Engineer Engineering Group Associates

MEP BD Engineering

Lihgting Design Domingo Gonzalez Associates

Concept + Interior Design Macro Sea

Collaborators Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp, DOB, SBS

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Expressing the innovative nature of this green research and manufacturing center and preserving the structure of the grand historic hangar that houses it is the concept behind the design of the New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Translucent office pods stand in this 82,000 sf building in dramatic contrast to the industrial armature left visible throughout.

Communal meeting rooms and interior plazas on both floors emphasize the developer’s intention to create a collaborative design and fabrication center. A second-story mezzanine is widened to accommodate additional rooms, connected by a steel-grate catwalk lit underneath to mark the length of the building. The central axis, preserved as a simple circulation spine, exposes building-through views, a recall of the building’s original factory floor layout.

Once a stunning cathedral of ship manufacture, buildings 128, 123 and 28 of Brooklyn’s famed Navy Yard are being transformed into a high-tech design and prototyping center where designers, manufacturers, fabricators, and institutions will converge to form a hub for innovation and education.

Design Bullet Points:

1. Design and prototyping facility for the development of advanced technologies and new manufacturing techniques in robotics, artificial intelligence, urban technology, the built environment, energy, connected devices, additive tech, life sciences, and nanotechnology.

2. Blend of:

- Workspace, permanent and flex.

- Prototyping space for fabrication in wood, metals and plastics and advanced prototyping using 3D printers, CNC machining and electronics.

- Event and exhibit space.

3.The building is listed on the National Register as a part of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Historic District.

4.Project pursued and received Federal Historic TaxCredits.