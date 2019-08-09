World
  New Lab, Research and Manufacturing Center / Marvel Architects

New Lab, Research and Manufacturing Center / Marvel Architects

  02:00 - 9 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
New Lab, Research and Manufacturing Center / Marvel Architects
© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto

  • Clients

    MacroSea, DBI

  • Structural Engineer

    Engineering Group Associates

  • MEP

    BD Engineering

  • Lihgting Design

    Domingo Gonzalez Associates

  • Concept + Interior Design

    Macro Sea

  • Collaborators

    Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp, DOB, SBS
© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto

Text description provided by the architects. Expressing the innovative nature of this green research and manufacturing center and preserving the structure of the grand historic hangar that houses it is the concept behind the design of the New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Translucent office pods stand in this 82,000 sf building in dramatic contrast to the industrial armature left visible throughout.

© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto

Communal meeting rooms and interior plazas on both floors emphasize the developer’s intention to create a collaborative design and fabrication center. A second-story mezzanine is widened to accommodate additional rooms, connected by a steel-grate catwalk lit underneath to mark the length of the building. The central axis, preserved as a simple circulation spine, exposes building-through views, a recall of the building’s original factory floor layout.

© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto

Once a stunning cathedral of ship manufacture, buildings 128, 123 and 28 of Brooklyn’s famed Navy Yard are being transformed into a high-tech design and prototyping center where designers, manufacturers, fabricators, and institutions will converge to form a hub for innovation and education.

© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto

Design Bullet Points:
1. Design and prototyping facility for the development of advanced technologies and new manufacturing techniques in robotics, artificial intelligence, urban technology, the built environment, energy, connected devices, additive tech, life sciences, and nanotechnology.

Plan 01
Plan 01
Plan 02
Plan 02

2. Blend of: 
 - Workspace, permanent and flex. 
 - Prototyping space for fabrication in wood, metals and plastics and advanced prototyping using 3D printers, CNC machining and electronics. 
 - Event and exhibit space.

© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto
Isometric section
Isometric section
© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto

3.The building is listed on the National Register as a part of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Historic District.
4.Project pursued and received Federal Historic TaxCredits.

© David Sundberg | Esto
© David Sundberg | Esto

Cite: "New Lab, Research and Manufacturing Center / Marvel Architects" 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922614/new-lab-marvel-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

