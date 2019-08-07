World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Architect Designs Giant Steel Rolling Bridge for the Overlooked Area of Cody Dock

Architect Designs Giant Steel Rolling Bridge for the Overlooked Area of Cody Dock

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architect Designs Giant Steel Rolling Bridge for the Overlooked Area of Cody Dock
Save this picture!
Architect Designs Giant Steel Rolling Bridge for the Overlooked Area of Cody Dock, Courtesy of Thomas Randall-Page
Courtesy of Thomas Randall-Page

In east London, on the bank of the Lea River, Thomas Randall-Page imagines a project that reboots an under-used and forgotten area through the construction of a rotating bridge. The manually rolling system will allow boats to pass, and will also act as a pedestrian bridge and grant full public access to the Lea River Park.

Cody Dock, an abandoned industrial quay, built in the 1870s, turned into a wasteland and neglected area, has found a new calling through the charity Gasworks Dock Partnership and PUP Architects. These initiatives are in the process of changing the surroundings and putting in place an artistic hub and creative quarter, in order to revive the River Lea.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thomas Randall-Page
Courtesy of Thomas Randall-Page

At the heart of this master plan, and aligned with this vision, the architect and lecturer, Thomas Randall-Page has imagined an industrial sculpture that would be able to push forward the future vision of the site. The new proposed addition will connect the lands and be part of the “Leaway” pedestrian and cycling path, as well as “the Line” sculpture walk.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thomas Randall-Page
Courtesy of Thomas Randall-Page

This access will open up 26 miles of river walks to the public and will act as an entrance to community gardens. It will also allow boats to pass, after a break of nearly 50 years. The contemporary and playful bridge creates a twist in the traditional systems, with a hand-operated mechanism, seamlessly shifting between its two functions. Through crowdfunding, after getting final permits, the architect is engaging the community in the project and is relying on their participation in order to execute the vision.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Architect Designs Giant Steel Rolling Bridge for the Overlooked Area of Cody Dock" 07 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922580/architect-designs-giant-steel-rolling-bridge-for-the-overlooked-area-of-cody-dock/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream