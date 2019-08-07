Architect Designs Giant Steel Rolling Bridge for the Overlooked Area of Cody Dock

In east London, on the bank of the Lea River, Thomas Randall-Page imagines a project that reboots an under-used and forgotten area through the construction of a rotating bridge. The manually rolling system will allow boats to pass, and will also act as a pedestrian bridge and grant full public access to the Lea River Park.

Cody Dock, an abandoned industrial quay, built in the 1870s, turned into a wasteland and neglected area, has found a new calling through the charity Gasworks Dock Partnership and PUP Architects. These initiatives are in the process of changing the surroundings and putting in place an artistic hub and creative quarter, in order to revive the River Lea.

At the heart of this master plan, and aligned with this vision, the architect and lecturer, Thomas Randall-Page has imagined an industrial sculpture that would be able to push forward the future vision of the site. The new proposed addition will connect the lands and be part of the “Leaway” pedestrian and cycling path, as well as “the Line” sculpture walk.

This access will open up 26 miles of river walks to the public and will act as an entrance to community gardens. It will also allow boats to pass, after a break of nearly 50 years. The contemporary and playful bridge creates a twist in the traditional systems, with a hand-operated mechanism, seamlessly shifting between its two functions. Through crowdfunding, after getting final permits, the architect is engaging the community in the project and is relying on their participation in order to execute the vision.