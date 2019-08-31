Stefano Boeri on His Methodology and How Success is Sometimes a Problem

One of the leading Italian architects Stefano Boeri spoke with us in his Milan office — Milano Arch Week curator, designer of multiple Verticle Forests all around the world, Boeri is also a Professor at one of the best Europian architecture schools Politecnico di Milano.

In this interview, the architect told ArchDaily about how different every Vertical Forest is, what kind of problems can success lead to and how the working process in architecture is divided into design and research.