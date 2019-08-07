World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Australia
  5. Hassell
  6. 2018
  7. Arup Melbourne Offices / Hassell

Arup Melbourne Offices / Hassell

  • 21:00 - 7 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Arup Melbourne Offices / Hassell
Save this picture!
Arup Melbourne Offices / Hassell, © Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

© Earl Carter © Earl Carter © Earl Carter © Earl Carter + 15

  • Architects

    Hassell

  • Location

    Melbourne Victoria, Australia

  • Category

    Office Buildings

  • Lead Architects

    Rebecca Trenorden, Scott Walker, Kyal Erdman, Bronwyn Pratt, Steve Coster, Ashleigh White, Anna Arkell, Linzi Kik, Rob Backhouse

  • Area

    5100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Earl Carter
Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Text description provided by the architects. An office that is living: grows, adapts, is responsive and is always applicable to the way Arup works, has led the design of the engineering firm’s new Melbourne Australia, office.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

In a long-term collaboration between design and engineering, HASSELL partnered with Arup to create a workplace that invites people back, resonates with them, inspires them to reflect on their knowledge and through increased connectivity, promotes the open sharing of ideas. The resulting workplace has created a new paradigm in how teams interact and develop creative approaches to work.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

HASSELL was engaged in 2013 to develop – with Arup - the living.arup guidelines that would guide the process of developing, delivering and measuring the success of all Arup workplace projects in Australasia. These guidelines provided a standard and consistent baseline for workplace projects across the region.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

The key objective was to define the type of workplace that would enable the business in its evolution by encouraging new attitudes and behaviours where needed, without losing what was valuable. It focused on looking forward to the ideal future state, and defining the type of workplace that supported that vision.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

The new workplace centres around two overlapping voids, creating a singular volume instead of three separate levels. Two mezzanines help develop the volumes into a cascading collaboration than that connects all three levels. A wide variety of working typologies including formal and informal meeting areas, design studios, labs, a working kitchen, training rooms, private project rooms and a co-working-style cafe for clients and suppliers allows for continuous sharing of ideas and knowledge. 

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

The new office also includes a sound lab, a light lab, a maker’s space and an experiential lab giving the teams plenty of opportunities to continue learning and developing new approaches.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hassell
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Australia
Cite: "Arup Melbourne Offices / Hassell" 07 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922552/arup-melbourne-offices-hassell/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream