Kita+ Park Daycare / se\arch architekten

+ 14

Clients Landesgartenschau

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Kita+ is part of the Public Park planned as part of the Landesgartenschau Lahr 2018. The aim was to plan a 5-group daycare and a museum part with a meeting place. The outdoor facilities are shared. The museum area is linked to the showroom of a nearby show construction site of a Roman strip house.

The wooden structure is spanned by segmental arch roofs, which allows a roman market hall to associate. This effect is strengthened with the transparent facades on the sides emphasizing the light and open overall impression. Both facilities share a common entrance area with atrium. Extensive greening on the roof provides climatic protection and absorbs precipitation.

Board plywood walls with natural exposed surfaces form the interiors. The vertical slatted structure of the facades consists of local silver fir. On the north façade, it also serves as a translucent filter that allows for visual reference to the outside without providing direct insight.