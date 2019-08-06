House of Kando / AKITO MACHI architects

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. The site is a general suburb of Japan. The sky is a wide and open atmosphere. The sea is near. In this house, we planned to surround the living space with a "high terrace" like a bay window of the whole building.

If you go up to the terrace, you will be away from the ground, but the leaves of the trees will be close, and you will enjoy the feeling that your consciousness will go out and enter the green. Along with the wind passing through the brook, cherry blossoms and rice fields and consciousness are gradually connected to the distance.

If you want to stay a little calm down, go down a few steps and go back inside. I think that being able to choose where you are in such a natural state is affluence.

You may notice a stunning beauty at every moment between your daily activities and your activities. I think that it is also the role of architecture to give notice of the viewpoint that is usually overlooked.