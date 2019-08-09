BGA Corporate Building / STARH

+ 50

Architects STARH

Location bulevard Gen. Kolev 12, 9000 Varna Center, Varna, Bulgaria

Category Sustainability

Lead Architects Svetoslav Stanislavov

Design Team Radostina Petkova, Dimitar Katsarov, Iva Kostova, Hristo Dushev, Petar Nikolov, Georgi Pasev, Rumyana Kirova

Area 2213.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Dian Stanchev

Client BG Agro JSC

Structural Engineer AEC

Main Contractor Planex Ltd

Façade TAL Engineering

Text description provided by the architects. BGA is a corporate building situated on а corner lot, in a close distance to the Municipality building in the central part of Varna. It is designed to correspond entirely to the needs of the company. The concept of the building is to serve not only as headquarters, but also to be the “home” of a successful business. That is why the ascending direction of success is encoded in the white elements on the building’s façade.

The volumetric spatial composition is a result of the analysis of the surrounding area. The soft and elegant shapes are an intended effect, which makes the building fit in the limited urban space in the central part of the city.

Functionally, the design provides two underground storeys serving as parking lots, and six above-ground storeys, designed in a manner which fulfills all of the required necessities of the owner company. Due to a lack of physical space in the plot, and for greater convenience, the underground parking lots are served by a car lift. On the ground floor there is a welcoming foyer with a reception, and the next five storeys are occupied by office spaces, organized according to the company’s needs.

BGA has a beamless reinforced concrete structure with only three vertical bearing construction elements. This allows for maximal flexibility in the internal space’s organization, depending on the current needs.

Intelligent and modern solutions are used in the technological and infrastructure planning of the building. The energy efficiency is achieved by the latest technology façade system Schuco FWS CV60 with triple highly-selective Guardian glass glazing. The white facade elements are from Krion – innovative material - acrylic stone, giving the opportunities for achieving sophisticated three-dimensional shapes via thermoforming. The passenger and car lifts are delivered by Otis. The central air conditioner installation with VRV technology from LG will take care of the heating and cooling in the building. BMS system is designed for control of the installations in the building, allowing monitoring all the time.