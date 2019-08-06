HPP Architekten Designs Düsseldorf's First Hybrid Timber Office Building in Germany

Save this picture! The Cradle. Image Courtesy of HPP Architekten

German architecture and design practice HPP Architekten have created a proposal for a hybrid timber office building along the Düsseldorf riverfront. Inspired by the circular economy and the Cradle to Cradle concept, the design for the project aims to show how architecture can become part of more sustainable cities. Working with developer INTERBODEN, the team plans to show how individual components can be recycled after use, non-recyclable materials minimized and CO2 emissions reduced.

Located on Speditionstrasse 2 in the Media Harbour, the new office structure will be made understanding the building‘s life cycle and which materials are selected for circular use. The basement, core and ground floor consist of concrete, all other upper floors are constructed in wood. A characteristic feature of the building is the diamond-shaped wooden façade construction, which integrates several functions: it performs the structural and shading functions as well as the natural ventilation concept and forms loggias offering views of the Media Harbour. In addition to the wooden façade, the entire construction is a timber hybrid. This means that various building elements, such as the load-bearing wooden ceilings, are reversibly connected to the filigree concrete ceilings.

The Cradle is thus not only a pilot project for Düsseldorf's Media Harbour, says Gerhard G. Feldmeyer, Senior Partner of HPP Architects: "Designed according to the circular economy concept, the characteristic building is a visible sign of sustainable urban development. The awards encourage us in our commitment to implementing this innovative project". The Cradle is designed to create added value for the people who will use it, the environment through recycling and upcycling, and for the neighborhood in which the building stands. At the same time, the building will serve its users and residents of the neighborhood as a new Mobility Hub, providing car and bike-sharing facilities.

The new office building in Düsseldorf is scheduled for completion in 2021.

News via HPP Architekten