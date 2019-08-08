World
  National Museum of Prehistory / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

National Museum of Prehistory / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

  23:00 - 8 August, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
National Museum of Prehistory / KRIS YAO | ARTECH
National Museum of Prehistory / KRIS YAO | ARTECH, © Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

  • Architects

    KRIS YAO | ARTECH

  • Location

    Tainan, Taiwan

  • Category

    Museum

  • Architect in Charge

    Kris Yao

  • Inspection Architect

    Kris Yao, Glen Lu

  • Project Principal

    Kuo-Chien Shen

  • Design Team

    Chien-Yi Wu, Winnie Wang, Kuo-Lung Lee, Rossalin Yang, Wen-Li Liu, Yi-Ting Cheng, Cormier Miguel, Alpha Chen

  • Area

    18700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shawn Liu Studio, Yueh-Lun Tsai, Chiao Ping

  • Construction Inspection

    Jun-Ren Chou, Yi-Seng Tsai, Gino Chi, Jun-Shun Wang, Sam Chuang, Michael Lin, Yi-Ming Chang

  • Structural Consultant

    Federal Engineering Consultants, Ltd.

  • Plumbing, Electrical & Fire Protection Consultant

    Heng Kai Engineering Consultants, Inc.

  • HVAC Consultant

    I. S. LIN & Associates Consulting Engineers

  • Landscape Consultant

    CNHW Planning and Design Consultant

  • Lighting Consultant

    Chroma 33 Architectural Lighting Design

  • Contractor

    Tung Shun Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    National Museum of Prehistory
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Yueh-Lun Tsai
© Yueh-Lun Tsai
© Yueh-Lun Tsai
© Yueh-Lun Tsai

Text description provided by the architects. Today’s vigorously developing Southern Taiwan Science Park was long ago inhabited by different prehistoric peoples. The Museum of Prehistory was built to house the rich troves of archeological treasures discovered by chance during the construction of the Science Park; and to preserve these precious artifacts dating as far back as 5,000 years. The museum’s overall architectural scheme is based on the idea of: going further back in time the farther down you go. The depth of your knowledge likewise increases as you proceed downward from today to over five millennia ago.

section
section
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

The museum site is adjacent to the Taiwan High Speed Rail route, where a train passes by about an average of once every few minutes. At such times, a train is shoulder-to-shoulder with this site for 3.5 fleeting seconds. Taking advantage of this unique relationship with the high speed rail, visitors are first taken through a square glass access way ascending to the same level as the passing trains, where they can view this ultrafast, high-tech mode of transportation as well as the futuristic facilities of the science park, showing them the modern and the future.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

From this vantage point, visitors then work their way downward in a counterclockwise direction, embarking on an exploratory journey back through history, as if taking part in an archeological dig, personally experiencing through movement and senses the different civilizations that occupied this spot at different times in the past.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

The building geometry follows two sets of axes. One points due north, cohering to the direction of ancient burials, is the order of the past. The other axis, rotating 19° from the main axis, follows the present-day city grid, is the order we have now on hand.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

These two systems of orders dominate the building geometry from the building plan all the way down to exhibition of artifacts, symbolizing the essence of archeology work: a process of using the order at hand to speculate and discover about an unknown order of the past, and assigning intrigue and meaning to things from elsewhere in time and space.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

The building’s external wall is covered mostly with rough surface basalt, and at nighttime the contrast of faint light filtering through them creates a mysterious, poetic contrast with the coarse texture of the stone.

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

Project location

KRIS YAO | ARTECH
Cite: "National Museum of Prehistory / KRIS YAO | ARTECH" 08 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

© Shawn Liu Studio

